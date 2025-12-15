Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza won the 2025 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, and the race wasn’t particularly close. Mendoza accrued 2,362 total points, received 643 first-place votes, and appeared on 95.16% of ballots. Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia finished in second place with 1,435 points and 189 first-place votes.

Here are the complete 2025 Heisman Trophy balloting results courtesy of @DeloitteUS #Heisman #MoreThanATrophy pic.twitter.com/UJ6PcVW7Ly — The Heisman Trophy (@HeismanTrophy) December 14, 2025

After the Heisman Trophy presentation, Pavia posted “F-all the voters” on Instagram.

On Sunday, Pavia took to social media to issue an apology.

Being a part of the Heisman ceremony last night as a finalist was such an honor. As a competitor, just like in everything I do I wanted to win. To be so close to my dream and come up short was painful. I didn’t handle those emotions well at all and did not represent myself the… — Diego Pavia (@diegopavia02) December 15, 2025

“Being a part of the Heisman ceremony last night as a finalist was such an honor. As a competitor, just like in everything I do I wanted to win. To be so close to my dream and come up short was painful. I didn’t handle those emotions well at all and did not represent myself the way I wanted to. I have much love and respect for the Heisman voters and the selection process, and I apologize for being disrespectful. It was a mistake, and I am sorry.

Fernando Mendoza is an elite competitor and a deserving winner of the award. I have nothing but respect for his accomplishments as well as the success that Jeremiyah and Julian had this season.

I’ve been doubted my whole life. Every step of my journey I’ve had to break down doors and fight for myself, because Ive learned that nothing would be handed to me. My family has always been in my corner, and my teammates, coaches and staff have my six. I love them — I am grateful for them.

— and I wouldn’t want anything to distract from that. I look forward to competing in front of my family and with my team one more time in the ReliaQuest Bowl.”

Pavia, known for his fiery personality and emotion on and off the football field, has put together a remarkable season for Vanderbilt with 36 total touchdowns. The Commodores came up just short with their College Football Playoff hopes, ranking No. 14 in the country. Vanderbilt faces No. 23 Iowa in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Dec. 31.