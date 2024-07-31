Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

In a way, last week’s Big Ten Media Days were like the first days at a new school for the Oregon Ducks, UCLA Bruins, USC, Trojans, and Washington Huskies.

In classic first-day-of-school fashion, there were jokes, new friendships, and awkward moments.

Perhaps the most awkward moment came during UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster’s opening remarks. Foster, the first-year coach of the Bruins, remarked: “I’m sure you guys don’t know too much about UCLA, our football program, but we’re in L.A.

For those wanting to learn more about UCLA as a program, HC Deshaun Foster breaks it down: In LA ✅

Excited ✅

pic.twitter.com/WsLBp63S05 — Barstool Big Ten (@BarstoolB1G) July 24, 2024

Foster was clearly surprised when his joke didn’t land, as he fumbled around a bit for the next few seconds before adding he’s excited to be in the Big Ten.

During Wednesday’s first fall practice for the Bruins, though, Foster debuted a new shirt featuring his now-infamous quote, showing that he’s found the humor in the situation.

DeShaun Foster rocking the “We’re in L.A.” shirt at the first practice of fall camp. pic.twitter.com/JmsKFeZfIJ — Bruin Report Online (@BruinReport) July 31, 2024

While Foster’s quote was many people’s first time experiencing the 44-year-old head coach, his name will almost certainly be more well-known by the end of the season. The former UCLA and NFL running back had been UCLA’s running backs coach since 2017 before being promoted to head coach in February after Chip Kelly resigned to become the offensive coordinator of the Ohio State Buckeyes.

[Bruin Report]