Jeff Lightsy Jr. (top left) broke the news on DeSean Jackson coaching at Delaware State, but didn’t get the best credit from many of the companies and people at the right.

News often comes out from unusual sources. While there are prominent national insiders covering each sport, they don’t break every story. And the latest example of that came from Jeff Lightsy Jr. reporting the news of DeSean Jackson set to become the head coach of the Delaware State Hornets (Division I FCS, MEAC) on X Thursday almost an hour before prominent national voices picked up on it:

Just got a second source. Former #NFL Pro Bowler Desean Jackson will become the next Head Coach at Delaware State. S/O to @OffScript_Vidz with the help. https://t.co/xCVgD7c9Ir pic.twitter.com/c2QilQHVB8 — Jeff Lightsy Jr. (@jlightsy7) December 26, 2024

But while many national and outlets voices did give Lightsy (who’s been a radio host at ESPN Louisville since 2022, hosting the “The Victory Formation Sports Show” there) appropriate credit (with a retweet of his post, a tag, a mention by name, or something else), others did not. Here are some of those later reports that didn’t do a great job on this, with ESPN’s Pete Thamel citing no source in his first tweet (he did in a follow-up), the main ESPN account only mentioning Victory Formation Media (a step in the right direction, but unideal with no tag or link considering the many companies with names like that), Yahoo and Front Office Sports crediting just Thamel, and so on.

Desean Jackson and Delaware State are finalizing an agreement for him to take the head coaching job there, per ESPN sources. He did an on-campus interview in recent days and the sides are expected to come together in the near future. pic.twitter.com/KXO0AvGVbL — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 26, 2024

Breaking: DeSean Jackson and Delaware State are finalizing an agreement for him to take the head coaching job there, sources told @PeteThamel. Sources said it has always been a dream of Jackson’s to coach at an HBCU. Victory Formation Media was first to report the news. pic.twitter.com/uhC5zrodAd — ESPN (@espn) December 26, 2024

DeSean Jackson is finalizing an agreement to become head coach at Delaware State, per @PeteThamel. pic.twitter.com/zg9Iebe3dy — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) December 26, 2024

DeSean Jackson is finalizing an agreement to become Delaware State’s next head coach, per @PeteThamel. Jackson would be coaching in the MEAC—the same conference as former Eagles teammate Michael Vick’s Norfolk State. pic.twitter.com/jMc0GmCRSC — Front Office Sports (@FOS) December 26, 2024

BREAKING: Former NFL WR Desean Jackson is finalizing an agreement to become the next Delaware State head coach, ESPN reports. https://t.co/fFClk5CSNP pic.twitter.com/H8c5WWZgIK — On3 (@On3sports) December 26, 2024

DeSean Jackson will reportedly be the new head coach for the Delaware State Hornets. 🐝 pic.twitter.com/jGynbdk2Qk — theScore (@theScore) December 26, 2024

And X itself, in its trend results, saw its first mention of Lightsy five tweets down (in a correct tag from Bleacher Report):

These weren’t the only people and companies to get it wrong, but they were some of the more prominent. By contrast, here are some of the more appropriate credits for Lightsy from notable people and outlets:

NFL legend Desean Jackson will become the next Head Coach at Delaware State, per @jlightsy7 🔥 pic.twitter.com/gZfX41wKkM — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 26, 2024

College football coaches: DeSean Jackson

Bill Belichick

Deion Sanders

Michael Vick

Eddie George https://t.co/mKkSe1JzOz — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 26, 2024

𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴: NFL legend Desean Jackson will be the next Head Coach at Delaware State, per @jlightsy7 pic.twitter.com/TpurxsjZ3d — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 26, 2024

(Yes, noted This Week In Bad Aggregation star “Dov Kleiman” did a good job of crediting here when much more mainstream outlets did not.)

It’s understandable why major outlets might have been cautious running this just off Lightsy’s reporting, as there are plenty of absolutely incorrect reports on coaching moves in particular. And independent confirmation from reporters of Thamel’s stature is notable, and matters (as does Thamel’s distinction of this being not finalized yet). But it would be much better to see correct credit after that; Thamel and ESPN can be cited for their confirmatory reporting as well, but they didn’t break this news.

And while ESPN is becoming generally better about outside credit than they used to be (and even did include an attempt at it here from their main account, albeit a far-from-ideal one), it’s notable that Thamel didn’t credit in his first tweet on this, and that so many outside outlets just went with “ESPN” or “Pete Thamel.” That’s not the best way to do this.

[Jeff Lightsy Jr. on X]