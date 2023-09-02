Photo Credit: WFAA YouTube channel

The Colorado Buffaloes and head coach Deion Sanders pulled off the biggest upset of Week 1 in their matchup against the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday. And after the game, Sanders was in the mood to pull up receipts from those who doubted him and his team.

TCU came into the game as 21-point favorites over Colorado. The Buffaloes were able to overcome that with a specularly offensive performance led by star quarterback Shedeur Sanders, the son of Deion Sanders.

Shedeur Sanders was sensational, throwing for 510 yards, a program record, to go along with four passing touchdowns on the day.

Shedeur Sanders has thrown for a Colorado program record 510 yards! ?????? CU leads TCU 45-42. pic.twitter.com/ezCXkPraqY — The Comeback (@thecomeback) September 2, 2023

Colorado would come away with a 45-42 victory, and Deion Sanders made it clear after the game that he and his team would be “taking receipts” from those who doubted him and his team.

“We told you we coming,” Sanders said in his on-field interview right after the game. “We told you we coming. You thought we was joking. And guess what? We keep receipts.”

Deion Sanders on Fox after CU stuns TCU: "We told you we coming. We told you we coming. You thought we was joking. And guess what? We keep receipts?" ??? pic.twitter.com/CIZuHx7qPm — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 2, 2023

And keep receipts he did, as he maintained this energy in his official post-game press conference towards a reporter who had seemingly written some negative things about Colorado, cutting him off before he even got the chance to ask a question.

“What’s up, boss? Do you believe now? Oh no no no! I read through that bulljunk you wrote! I sifted through that. Oh no, come on! Do you believe? You don’t believe. You just answered it. You don’t believe. Next question.”

Deion Sanders to a reporter in his postgame press conference (via @WFAA): "Do you believe now?… Oh no no no! I read through that bulljunk you wrote!… Oh no, come on! Do you believe? You don't believe. You just answered it. You don't believe."https://t.co/6ArbCPl1Fs — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 2, 2023

To be fair to Sanders, there were plenty that thought Sanders debut would be a complete disaster against a team like TCU that had just competed for the National Championship last season, much like this take captured by popular Twitter page “Freezing Cold Takes” by SportsRadio 610 host Sean Pendergast.

However, for Sanders to completely cut off a reporter and target him for their opinion of his team is obviously not the best look, even if he was clearly still in the heat of the moment of his huge upset win.

