Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Colorado University head coach Deion Sanders authored another chapter in his ongoing beef with The Athletic during a press conference at Big 12 Media Days on Tuesday.

David Ubben, a senior writer who covers college football for The Athletic, asked Sanders why he is not featured in the new EA Sports College Football 27 video game. Coach Prime gave a vintage Coach Prime answer, before getting a quick shot in at The Athletic.

Coach Prime on why he’s not in the CFB 27 video game: “If i’m not in the game they weren’t paying enough… It’s probably just that simplistic.” 😂 pic.twitter.com/2VTyJo2yYh — DNVR Buffs (@DNVR_Buffs) July 7, 2026

“I don’t know about the video games,” Sanders began. “I have a wonderful team that handles a lot of business for me. If I’m not in the game, that mean they weren’t paying enough. It probably didn’t fit what we were doing right now. That’s probably it. It’s probably just that simplistic.”

Then, Sanders turned his attention to Ubben’s publication.

“Thank you Athletic. You guys do a wonderful job. You know I’m lying, right?” the Colorado coach said.

The jab comes a year after Sanders refused to answer a question asked by The Athletic’s Ubben at Big 12 Media Days in 2025. At that time, Ubben asked Sanders about his health, which had been of interest after he had missed time at Colorado practice.

“Athletic, sometimes y’all be on that bulljunk,” Sanders said at the time. “So, I’m really not going to tell you much. You know that. But I’m not here to talk to you about my health; I’m here to talk about my team.”

Sanders certainly isn’t a stranger to picking fights with particular media outlets or members he finds troublesome. During his time at Colorado, he’s iced out Denver Post reporter Sean Keeler and briefly refused to speak with a local CBS reporter because of a story ran by the national outlet.

It’s good to know Coach Prime is already in mid-season form with the media.