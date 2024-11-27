Deion Sanders ripped the Jim Thorpe Award committee for snubbing Colorado star Travis Hunter in nominations announced Tuesday. Photo Credit: DNVR Buffs

Deion Sanders reacted with anger and disbelief Tuesday at the news that Colorado star Travis Hunter had been snubbed by the Jim Thorpe Award, calling the decision “idiotic.”

Awarded annually since 1986 to college football’s top defensive back, the award announced its three finalists Tuesday. The finalists are Jahdae Barron of Texas, Caleb Downs of Ohio State, and Malaki Starks of Georgia.

Sanders met with reporters Tuesday and ticked off a list of several national awards that have named Hunter as a finalist, including the Heisman Trophy. Hunter, who plays cornerback and wide receiver, is the heavy betting favorite for that prestigious award, over Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty.

But he didn’t make the cut for the Jim Thorpe Award, and Sanders, who won the honor while at Florida State in 1988, was not pleased.

“How is Travis Hunter snubbed by the Jim Thorpe Award?” Sanders asked. “You can have my award, you can have it back. Matter of fact, I’m gonna give him mine. I ain’t using it. It’s just sitting up there collecting dust.

“So Travis can have my Thorpe Award, because if this ain’t the most idiotic thing in college football, that he’s not a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award and he is, I would say arguably, but I don’t think it’s really an argument about this young man being the best defensive back in college football. … He rarely gets thrown at, he’s won a game for tackling for us, and he’s always on point.

“I don’t know how in the world is Travis Hunter not a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award. They just pretty much messed up all the integrity of the award and he can have mine. Whoever’s voting down there, whoever’s bringing it home, thank you. Because I don’t even want mine now. God bless you.”

Coach Prime on Travis Hunter not being a finalist for the Jim Thorpe award: “How is Travis Hunter snubbed by the Thorpe. You can have my award, you can have it back. In fact i’m gonna give him mine” pic.twitter.com/vHHUF24CzA — DNVR Buffs (@DNVR_Buffs) November 26, 2024



The Jim Thorpe Award is named in honor of the early 20th century Native American athlete who won Olympic gold medals and later played pro baseball, football and basketball. It’s administered by the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame.

The executive director of the Hall of Fame, Mike James, told USA Today in a statement that “we offer no criticism of Coach Sanders and wish our former award winner the best.” He defended the award committee, saying members “pour measureless amounts of time, energy, and resources” into the selection process.

[DNVR Buffs]