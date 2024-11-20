Photo Credit: 9NEWS on YouTube

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders hasn’t been shy about his disdain for several different media outlets. And on Tuesday, he took at opportunity to throw a rather petty shot at On3 Sports after being asked a question by former On3 on-air talent Phillip Dukes.

As recently as three weeks ago, Dukes had been employed at On3 Sports, providing content for the On3 Recruits YouTube channel in a series called “The Five-Star Flex”, where he would preview the recruiting class of some of the top programs across college football.

Interestingly, his final video of this series was on Colorado’s recruiting class, which he previewed by attending one of their home games. This perhaps should have been a sign of things to come in terms of Dukes’ career in sports media.

Shortly after this video, Dukes posted a reel on X showing off his on-air talent, indicating that his time with On3 perhaps had come to an end.

My reel just in case anyone wants to see it! pic.twitter.com/3ZSIwbI5UJ — Phillip Dukes (@DukestheScoop) October 31, 2024

This surprised Deion Sanders, who publicly called out On3 for letting him go in a post on X last month.

What’s really going on? My man @DukestheScoop is a free agent I just heard. This young brother is truly talented, smart, relational & will work his butt off. Networks & media outlets please check him out. @On3sports what’s really going on ? God bless u my brother. #CoachPrime — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) October 31, 2024

Shannon Terry, the founder and CEO of On3, then responded to Sanders on social media by telling him to “mind your own plate” when it comes to what is best for both On3 as a company and Dukes’ career.

“Coach Sanders, with all due respect, as my mother and father told me growing up, mind your own plate,” wrote Terry in a reply to Sanders on X.”Dukes and I had a great conversation this morning about what was best for On3 and his career. We are good and have a plan.”

Coach @DeionSanders, with all due respect, as my mother and father told me growing up, “mind your own plate.” Dukes and I had a great conversation this morning about what was best for On3 and his career. We are good and have a plan. https://t.co/lyr8p7e9u3 — Shannon Terry (@ShannonTerry) October 31, 2024

Deion Sanders Jr. then also chimed in, telling Terry to “watch his tone”.

Just watch your tone https://t.co/mxAi0U4mKX — Deion Sanders Jr (@DeionSandersJr) October 31, 2024

Less than a week after Dukes posted his reel, he had found another gig with Well Off Media, which is run by Sanders Jr. and covers the Colorado football program with behind the scenes footage within the program.

In a video explaining the situation, Dukes detailed that his contract was not renewed by On3, which led to Deion Sanders personally setting Dukes up with his new role at Well Off Media.

“Coach was like… He felt a kind of way,” said Dukes after telling Sanders about his On3 departure. “He told me, ‘Man, I got and and listen, I want you and Bucky to work together.’ He made the call right there and boom. And shout out to Deion Sanders Jr. and Well Off Media.”

Fast forward to Tuesday’s press conference, and Sanders made it a point to again poke fun at On3 Sports for letting Dukes go when asked a question by Dukes.

“Phillip Dukes with Well Off Media,” said Dukes before being interrupted by Sanders.

“My man, my dog,” Sanders interjected. “They thought they counted you out… God gave him favor. On3, how you like him now? Yeah, I’m going to say it. You’re darn right I’m going to say it. Let’s go. I’m sorry. I apologize. I’m kind of petty at times. That’s the pettiness in me. I’m sorry. Go ahead, Mr. Dukes.”

Sanders has shown absolutely zero hesitancy with publicly calling out any and all media outlet he so chooses. And after this, it wouldn’t be all that surprising to see On3 Sports and Sanders have an even more frosty relationship moving forward than they already seemed to.

[On3 Sports on X]