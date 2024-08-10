Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders has had to listen to members of the media share their opinions and criticisms of his program all offseason.

On Friday, he had the chance to talk back.

Sanders’ program has been the target of many critiques in recent months as rumors and reports have painted a negative picture of how he runs his football team. As someone well-versed in holding grudges with media members, Deion proved Friday he wasn’t going to take that criticism laying down this season.

In a press conference Friday, Sanders clashed with several media members.

When one reporter identified himself as being with CBS, the Buffs coach immediately shut his question down, citing that “What [CBS] did was foul,” though it remains unclear what he’s referring to.

At another point in the presser, Sanders cut off Denver Post columnist Sean Keeler before he had the chance to ask his question. They then got into a debate over what Keeler’s issue was with him and the football program.

Coach Prime presses Denver reporter/ Colorado hater , Sean Keeler😭😭 I’m so glad Prime called that goofy out pic.twitter.com/Vtp6PiAtuU — GUCCE🦬🐦‍⬛ (@gucceCU) August 9, 2024

“You don’t like us, man. “Why do you do this to yourself?” Sanders asked. “No, I’m serious. Why do you do this? Like you know you don’t. Like why do you do this?

“It would be hard for me to really engage in someone I don’t like or someone I don’t like. I’m just asking why? Like why? What did I do?”

“You’ve gotta pay bills, man,” Keeler replied. “You didn’t do anything. It’s not about that. This is a football question.”

Sanders didn’t exactly love that response from Keeler. As a result, he fired off a few more questions at him. The two then went back and forth for a bit in a “why-off.”

“But why? I’m asking you why? You want me to answer you, so why? You’re always under attack. Like what did we do to you?”

Keeler asked Sanders to explain how he would be perceived to be on “the attack” today, to which the coach responded, “I’m not gonna give you the opportunity to be on attack.”

Sanders refused to move on until Keeler explained “What happened to get you like this,” but all the Denver Post writer could do was chuckle and say “Good question.” When Keeler tried to turn the corner and get back to his “football question,” Sanders refused and said that until they talked about the “why” at the center of this debate he wouldn’t answer any other questions. The coach then ended the interaction and moved on to the next media member.

Keeler has developed a reputation for being critical of Sanders and his Colorado program, notably referring to the coach as a “false prophet” in February.

The pressure is on for Sanders and Colorado to make a big splash in the Big 12 this season. However, a daunting schedule and the potential that they won’t improve much on last season’s 4-8 finish means the criticism might only be getting started. Clearly, Sanders isn’t interested in playing nice with those in a position to do so.

