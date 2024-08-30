Photo Credit: ESPN

In the days leading up to the season opener against North Dakota State, Colorado coach Deion Sanders’ feuds with members of the media was as much of a talking point as Colorado’s outlook on the season.

During Thursday’s game, ESPN detailed some of the issues.

“There has been a swirl of noise and activity around this Colorado program in the last couple of weeks,” ESPN play-by-play man Mark Jones said just after the second half began.

The first issue detailed was with CBS. Sanders interrupted Eric Christensen of CBS Colorado mid-question, “I’m not doing nothing with CBS.” He clarified that his issue wasn’t with Christensen but added, “they know what they did.” The video then shifted to Sanders’ more recent issues with The Denver Post, specifically reporter Sean Keeler.

After the video, parts of a Denver Post article from Aug. 10 were shown on the graphic. It said, “Deion Sanders, a 4-8 coach gave a 3-9 news conference. Coach Prime showed CU Buffs fans a four-letter side they hadn’t seen before: Fear. This was Desperate Deion, a man who stared into his future and saw 5-7 staring back.”

Was that what set Sanders off? According to what he told Jones, no.

“Coach Prime told us that he felt the reporter in question questioned and attacked his faith. And subsequently went over the line. And thus, his actions as a result. That’s what he told us.”