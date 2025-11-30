Credit: Scott Proctor

There was a time, not that long ago, when Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes were the hottest ticket in college football.

A lot has changed in two years.

It wasn’t that long ago that College GameDay and Big Noon Kickoff were showing up in Boulder, as “Coach Prime” brought a ton of hype (not to mention Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders) with him.

Following a 4-8 year in 2023, Sanders and the Buffs rolled to 9-4 and won the Alamo Bowl with high hopes that they’d be able to keep the momentum going after Hunter and Shedeur left. Instead, the 2025 season was a significant dropoff. Colorado finished 3-9, which includes six straight losses to end the year.

The Buffs finished the season on Saturday in a 24-14 loss to Kansas State. Afterward, Sanders met with the media to share a message about how he understands the program has fallen off, but he has complete faith in his ability to turn things around next year.

Coach Prime’s final words postgame: “If anybody is built to reconcile + get this back on course, it’s me.” “I will do it if it’s the last thing I do on earth.” “This was the Last Supper.” pic.twitter.com/DiLw3fylAT — Scott Procter (@ScottProcter_) November 29, 2025

“You don’t have to go easy on me, I’m a big boy. I’ve been doing this for a long time,” Sanders said on Saturday. “And when I win, I don’t mind a clap, and when I lose, I don’t mind a boo. I played this game. I know this game like the back of my hand. And I love this game, and I love all the ups and downs, the ins and outs about it. I’m built for every last bit of it.

“But if anybody’s built to reconcile and to get this back on course, it’s me. And I will do it if it’s the last thing I do on our Earth. Trust me when I tell you. This was the Last Supper.”

The Last Supper?! Is Sanders comparing himself to Jesus Christ?! Sanders realizes that’s the moment Jesus announces that one of his disciples betrays him and the next day he is arrested & killed on the cross, right? https://t.co/AMZko4qxKq — Matthew Stevens (@matthewcstevens) November 29, 2025

Now, one might quibble with that Last Supper analogy, as things got a whole lot worse in a hurry after that meal. But we suppose there’s the whole resurrection thing in there, too. Either way, it sounds like things are about to get really biblical for Colorado football next season.