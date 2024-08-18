Photo credit: @guccecu

Deion Sanders’ perceived feud with CBS seems to take a new twist and turn every few days.

Just last week, the Colorado Buffaloes head coach refused to answer a question from a local CBS affiliate. Although Eric Christensen from CBS Colorado had nothing to do with the beef that Sanders alluded to on a national level, he viewed everyone from the network as the same.

“CBS,” Sanders said while giving a dismissive hand-wave. “I’m not doing nothing with CBS. Next question. It ain’t got nothing to do with you. It’s above that. It ain’t got nothing to do with you. I got love for you. I appreciate you. I respect you. It ain’t got nothing to do with you. They know what they did.”

Sanders later seemingly cleared up where his beef with CBS originally stemmed from, pointing—via On3’s Phillip Dukes—that he was specifically upset about a project or partnership that didn’t come to fruition. Stephen A. Smith only further lends credence to that idea, as he reported that Sanders was upset at CBS for taking a story from a Black reporter and, in turn, giving it to a White one.

About nine minutes into a recent presser, Sanders wondered aloud if Christensen was amongst the scrum following practice. Romi Bean was there for CBS, and Sanders offered a mea culpa.

“Is the guy here from CBS? Who’s here from CBS?” Sanders asked Friday about Christensen, who he had snubbed a week prior. “Tell him ‘He know. He know.’ I want everybody to know that we was good then, but they made it seem like we wasn’t good. We’re good. I love him, and I appreciate him, and tell him I’ll do a one-on-one sit down with him. We’re good. We’re good now. We’ve been good, but we’re really good now.”

It sure sounds like they made amends—at least privately—but Sanders wanted it to be known more publicly. Obviously, the Colorado head coach didn’t endear himself to members of the media by snubbing a local reporter just trying to do his job because of something done at a national level, but Sanders has appeared to make things right, at least for now.

[Brian Howell]