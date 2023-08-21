Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; ESPN analyst David Pollack and former Georgia Bulldog watches pregame warmups against the Alabama Crimson Tide before the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

David Pollack was among the many talents that ESPN laid off or moved on from in a busy summer of turnover for the network. Pollack was a longtime presence on ESPN’s college football coverage, contributing to College GameDay and many of their bowl game pre- and postgame shows. So when the network moved on from Pollack, it surprised many fans and watchers of him and his career.

Pollack emerged for the first time to talk about the layoff and everything that’s happened since. He appeared on his Family Goals podcast and opened up on the way it’s all been decided for him. Specifically, Pollack entailed a conversation he had with longtime ESPN anchor Rece Davis.

“I texted Rece [Davis], and then me and Rece didn’t get to talk until I got to the airport. And that’s when I had some tears. He’s my dude,” Pollack said of Davis via Athlon Sports. “He’s my guy on the road that we’ve done life together and I trust with him with everything in me. I would consider him one of my great friends and we don’t see each other half of the year.”

It’s a tough business and one that logs a lot of miles. Pollack and Davis spent a long time with each other, more than likely toiled through a lot of business and handlings together for hours, etc. So it’s no surprise to see that there was both a sense of closeness and a sense of emotion during their conversation together.

