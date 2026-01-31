Credit: David Pollack

Dabo Swinney went scorched earth on Ole Miss and head coach Pete Golding last week for allegedly tampering with linebacker signee Luke Ferrelli, who transferred to Clemson before abruptly leaving to join the Rebels.

Former ESPN college football analyst David Pollack wants to make it clear that Ferrelli isn’t the problem here; all of the adults involved are.

“Like, this dude’s in sociology class.… He’s enrolled at Clemson, he’s enrolled in classes… and now you have another university that tampers, that comes in (texting) out contracts,” Pollack said on Thursday’s episode of See Ball, Get Ball. “This is not the kid’s fault. This is the adults’ fault, and the adults need consequences.”

Pollack was referring to Swinney’s claim that Ferrelli was in class at Clemson when he was texted by Ole Miss coaches, and even provided screenshots of text messages. “Like having an affair on your honeymoon,” Swinney said of the incident.

While NCAA VP of enforcement Jon Duncan has confirmed there is an “ongoing investigation” into the allegations involving Ole Miss, Pollack demanded that the NCAA bring down the thunder on Golding and Ole Miss or risk the Power Four conferences finally deciding they don’t need it.

“It’s one thing to tamper, it’s another thing when this dude is enrolled on your campus and he’s going to classes… This has to be a (red) line,” Pollack said. “And if you don’t want to make this a line, NCAA, so be it. That’s fine, but you just screwed college football. Because you gave every single (school) the right to do this exact same thing. (Any other school) can go to any school at any time and purge from your roster. You signed them? Who cares? It’s atrocious for any part of our game. It’s a black eye.

“If the NCAA doesn’t do something with this, I quit with the NCAA. Go away. Walk away. “…The Big Ten and SEC should find a way to do this (anyways), but football needs to get away from them because it’s just a bunch of bullcrap.”