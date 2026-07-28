Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

You can debate which conference is best, but only the Big Ten has the hardware to prove it. The league has produced three straight national championships at three different schools. And there’s a good chance that dominance could extend to four in a row.

Big Ten Media Days begin today and run through Thursday in Chicago. Among those in attendance will be Dave Revsine of Big Ten Network. Awful Announcing recently caught up with the studio host to discuss the league’s current state and Big Ten Network.

Note: This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.

What are the major stories heading into Big Ten Media Days?

Dave Revsine: “I would say the biggest story has just been the league’s dominance. I mean, how good it’s been to have three straight national championships from three different teams. That’s remarkable. And just the CFP success. The Big Ten’s won 13 CFP games over the last three years. No other conference has won more than five. So it’s really pretty remarkable the run the Big Ten’s been on. And so, I guess the question is, do you sustain it? Is there another team perhaps? Can you make it four different teams in four years? I think that’s compelling. What happens to Indiana? How much staying power does IU have? I think that’s an interesting one. The change at the top at Michigan. There are so many great storylines, but I think ultimately the biggest one is the league’s dominance.”

As of today, which team is the best in the conference?

“I don’t mean to cop out on this, but we do a preseason tour. We go around and see all these teams practice. And I’ve always felt … why would you come to a conclusion before you go to practice? I’m not trying to beg off. I think there are some obvious teams at the top. Indiana is the defending national champ. They were 16-0, the first team since Yale in 1894 to do that. I think we have to give them some deference and say they’re in that conversation. If not at the very top of it, Ohio State is clearly really good. There’s a ton to like there. I would say Oregon is very much in that conversation. I think you can make an argument that Oregon is the No.1 team in the country coming into this year, just based on the way the roster is put together.”

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Ohio State is the league favorite in at least one preseason poll. What makes the Buckeyes so good?

“Well, they have a ton of production back on offense, including their quarterback, Julian Sayin, and Jeremiah Smith, who is obviously might be the best player in the country. He’s certainly on a short list there. You have a new offensive coordinator in Arthur Smith. I think that’s really interesting, and it’s kind of how he’s able to transition from the NFL into the college game. Although we certainly saw it on the defensive side, Matt Patricia did an unbelievable job last year. I think the thing with Ohio State is that the schedule’s crazy difficult; they go to Indiana, they’ve got Oregon, they’re at Texas, and they play Iowa and USC.”

What makes Jeremiah Smith so good?

“Freakish talent, incredible hands, great speed. He is the entire package, and he seems really dialed in. I think that’s one of the things that going to practice gives you an advantage on. You really get to see, like, how does this guy fit in with his teammates? Does he go hard on every single rep when you’re there in the middle of August, and it’s 95 degrees? And the answer is, yes, he absolutely does. That is where he’s so remarkable to me: he has that rare combination of talent and desire. And I think when you get those two together, you can end up with a special package.”

What does Indiana do for an encore?

“I think the interesting part for me is what happens after you’ve been to the mountaintop. How do you continue to motivate? It has to be a different form of motivation. So, what is it? And how do you get everyone on the same page? If the question is whether Indiana is here to stay, I think unequivocally, yes. I’d be astonished if they weren’t a team that competes toward the very top every year. Does that mean they’re going to make the playoffs every year? Of course not. These things are cyclical. This is just the way it works, but will they be good? Will they be relevant? Will they be a team that people talk about? Absolutely. Look at what they’re doing on the recruiting trail. Now they’re getting commitments from five-stars. That’s a different world. So now how do you deal with that world?”

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Jeremiah Smith just broke Gus Johnson. pic.twitter.com/xiARzbDYkh — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 1, 2025

What will constitute a successful first season for Kyle Whittingham at Michigan?

“I think it’s not as heavy a lift as you might think, because that roster is really good. You’ve got a five-star quarterback in Bryce Underwood. You have a successful offensive coordinator in Jason Beck, who did a great job with Utah last year. He steps in. And the defense was really good. And this is how Whittingham always wins, right? With tough, physical, defensive football teams… The schedule isn’t terrible. I do think they have a chance to have a pretty good year in year one under Whittingham. What that looks like, I don’t know. But I think if you’re good, there’s no reason to think you can’t be at least on the periphery of that college football playoff conversation. I mean, it’s Michigan. There’s no reason you can’t be.”

Which coach faces the most pressure?

“I don’t always love to engage in this part of it just because, I don’t know, not saying it’s like clickbaity, but maybe this. I think you never know. Let’s rewind a year. If you and I were sitting here and talking about James Franklin a year ago, he had been a whisker away from playing for a national championship. He had a great team coming back. And I would have told you, ‘Man, I think he’s got a great chance to play for the national championship this year.’ And it just didn’t work out. And you’re six games into the season, and he’s fired. I think you never know what’s going to happen.

“You look at Bret Bielema a couple of years ago in Illinois. They’re coming off a five-win year. And you’re like, ‘Oh, I don’t know, is this, is this really going to work?’ And then they win 19 games over the last two years… There’s pressure on those guys, but there’s pressure on everyone every year.”

Which newcomer are you most interested in?

“I’m really interested to see Josh Hoover at Indiana, just because of the track record of IU quarterbacks or just of Cignetti quarterbacks would be a better way to put it. Kurtis Rourke and then Fernando Mendoza winning the Heisman was a pretty remarkable story. So, how does Hoover fit into that mold? Cignetti will tell you the success that he’s had with quarterbacks, and it bears out. All these guys, everywhere he’s been, he’s had an all-conference QB. To me, the really interesting one. Hoover clearly has a lot of talent. They’ve got a great formula at Indiana. Can he step in seamlessly and become the guy?”

First look at Josh Hoover in Indianapic.twitter.com/AQg4jMKm6Y — Pick 6 Pack (@Pick6PackFB) March 26, 2026

Which early-season game are you most eager to see?

“I’m excited about Ohio State going to Texas (on Sept. 12). That’s a huge marquee game. We’ll learn a lot about both of those programs. I think that’s a huge one. If you’re looking for an early-year marquee game, that is probably the biggest one in September. I love these early-season games, really figuring out where teams fit in. All the things we saw in camp and how they translate on the field, and maybe teams being a little bit better or a little bit worse than what you expected. And I love these kinds of early litmus test games.”

What are you looking forward to during media days?

“I still get that first-day-of-school feeling, because for me, part of it is seeing coaches and players. Part of it is seeing other media members, SIDs, and people from the conference office, all those people for whom this is what we love. I enjoy it. Amazingly, this is the 20th year of the Big Ten Network, the 20th season for us to see the guys I’ve worked with since Day One, Gerry DiNardo, Howard Griffith, Mike Hall, and Rick Pizzo. It’s incredible that we’re all still here. We have such a great love for this league and for the place. So, for me, I think it’s the fresh start. But obviously, it’s a lot of fun when you’re looking from the top of the mountain. And that’s where the Big Ten’s been for the last few years.”