Bruce Pearl’s shocking retirement elicited no shortage of reactions from around the sports world on Monday. That included from Pardon The Interruption’s Michael Wilbon, whose take regarding the now-former Auburn head coach drew the ire of Dave Portnoy.

Discussing the news on Monday’s episode of PTI, Wilbon seemed to allude to Pearl’s political beliefs. And in doing so, the former Washington Post columnist shared his hope that the 65-year-old wasn’t stepping down so much as he was being forced out.

“He had become a divisive person, it seems to me intentionally,” Wilbon told Tony Kornheiser. “And I hope there was pressure to just get him out.”

“Really?” Kornheiser replied. “I always liked him. He was such a great guest. Yeah, we’re on the other side on him.”

Kornheiser’s disagreement, however, paled in comparison to Portnoy’s. Taking to X, the Barstool Sports founder stated that Kornheiser shouldn’t have “rolled over,” referring to Wilbon’s stance as “idiotic” and a “narrow minded small view.”

“What an idiotic comment from Wilbon,” he wrote. “Apparently Wilbon only likes athletes/coaches who speak on social issues if they align with his views. Otherwise you are divisive. What a narrow minded small view.”

Wilbon. Kornheiser shouldn’t have rolled over. Apparently Wilbon only likes athletes/coaches who speak on social issues if they align with his views. Otherwise you are divisive. What a narrow minded small view #brucepearl pic.twitter.com/EPS7wzN3Mg — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) September 22, 2025

Admittedly, Wilbon’s strong stance doesn’t add up.

While Pearl has become increasingly political in recent years — so much so that he’s been heavily linked to a potential U.S. Senate run — he was still widely considered one of the best coaches in college basketball. Even if he’s more upfront about his politics than most college coaches, there isn’t any reason to believe that he had become so divisive that Auburn would have felt compelled to push him out just five months removed from his second run to the Final Four — especially with his son being put in place as his successor.

Although many surely don’t agree with his political beliefs or public support of President Donald Trump, there also isn’t much evidence to suggest that his political persona is intentionally polarizing; whether it’s basketball or politics, Bruce Pearl has always been outspoken. Agree with him or not, Dave Portnoy raises a fair point by questioning whether Michael Wilbon’s issue with Pearl is actually about his “divisiveness” or his disagreement with his politics.