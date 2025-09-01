Dec 14, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Dave Portnoy, Bar Stool Sports founder and owner walks along the sidelines before the playing of the 125 Army Navy game at Commanders Field. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

While the conference had some big wins, Saturday was not a bad day for those who enjoy seeing SEC football teams falter in big spots. One of those people was Dave Portnoy.

The most notable of those SEC losses was Alabama, which lost to Florida State of the ACC. The loss was particularly notable as Alabama was ranked No. 8 coming into the game while Florida State, coming off a miserable 2-10 season, was unranked. But while the Crimson Tide entered the game favored by 13.5 points, the Seminoles largely dominated the game en route to a 31-17 win. As that was happening, Portnoy took to social media to gloat.

“I told everybody who would listen FSU was easy money,” the Big Noon Kickoff star said on X. “The SEC is a joke.”

I told everybody who would listen FSU was easy money. The SEC is a joke. — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) August 30, 2025

Interestingly, the timestamp of 5:56 p.m. ET on Saturday night indicates that Portnoy made that post early in the third quarter, as Florida State opened up a 24-7 lead.

Alabama got back into the game shortly thereafter, cutting the deficit to 24-17 early in the fourth quarter. The Seminoles, though, quickly regained the two-score lead with a touchdown of their own to go up 31-17.

Is the SEC a “joke” or did the conference simply have a bad day, with presumed powerhouses Texas and Alabama losing high-profile matchups? Time will ultimately tell. But if it’s the former, we’re guessing Portnoy will be quick to remind us.