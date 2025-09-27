Dave Portnoy Rants About Lightning Delays

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy is settling into his role as a member of Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff team, and he used his platform to share a rather unique vendetta this week as he railed against lightning delays.

Last week, several college football games were delayed by lengthy weather interruptions due to lightning in the area, including Clemson vs. Syracuse, Notre Dame vs. Purdue, and Florida State vs. Kent State. Portnoy made it very clear that he was not a fan.

“I am sick of lightning delays in college football,” Portnoy ranted during Saturday morning’s edition of Big Noon Kickoff. “I don’t remember it growing up. You have four or five games [every week] that have four-hour delays.”

Dave Portnoy sounds off about lightning delays in college football. “Lightning, if it hits you, it’s just not your day.” Brady Quinn: “I think Dave should get struck by lightning first before he starts (ranting)…” 🏈⚡️📺🎙️ #CFB pic.twitter.com/28xY5dvyrX — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 27, 2025

Portnoy suggested fans should be asked to sign liability waivers and then roll the dice on potentially getting struck by lightning.

“Everybody going in, sign a waiver,” Portnoy said. “If you get struck by lightning, so be it. But when they do the delay, the fans have to leave the stadium anyway, so what if they get struck outside? Let’s play football – man football – weather, Midwest. You sign [the waiver].”

“Lightning, if it hits you, it’s just not your day,” Portnoy added.

Brady Quinn did not seem to be a fan of the suggestion as he quickly suggested that maybe Portnoy should experience a lightning strike firsthand.

“I think Dave should get struck by lightning first before he starts talking…” Quinn said before Rob Stone quickly cut him off.

“No, we’re not asking for that,” Stone said in a solemn tone.

“Step outside into the thunderstorm, Dave, before you start ranting about this stuff,” Quinn said.

Stone continued to be the voice of reason

“Lightning in the area, just go inside your car, please,” Stone said.

The good news is that the weather seems to be much clearer across the country, meaning far fewer games will be at risk of a lightning delay.