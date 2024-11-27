Oracle Corp. founder Larry Ellison discusses the future of health care and other topics during the Oracle Health Summit Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn.

After No. 1 prep prospect Bryce Underwood flipped his commitment from LSU to Michigan last week, it quickly became apparent that the Wolverines’ NIL offer had been the decisive factor.

That was quickly confirmed when Michigan NIL collective Champions Circle stated that Larry and Jolin Ellison had been “instrumental” in the signing. Ellison, of course, founded software giant Oracle and has a net worth estimated at $232 billion, making him the second-richest man in the world behind Elon Musk.

That raised the obvious question: How did the second-richest man on Earth get involved in recruiting Michigan’s new quarterback?

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy shared that incredible story Tuesday on the Barstool College Football Show.

Portnoy was heavily involved in helping land Underwood. A Wolverines fan, he had previously committed to spend $1 million to $3 million per year on NIL money for Michigan’s quarterback position. He said he wanted to do the NIL deal himself, and Michigan and Portnoy set their sights on Underwood.

Then, Portnoy got a call.

“I got a call from the Michigan football team,” Portnoy said. “They said, ‘Hey, there’s this donor who wants to talk to you.’ I said I’m doing this [landing Underwood] by myself, and I don’t need to talk to anybody. And they said, ‘Please, this woman is a big fan of Barstool and you; she’d love to talk to you. Her name is Jolin.’ … They said, ‘Oh, her husband is a guy by the name of Larry Ellison. Have you ever heard of him?’ Oh, Larry Ellison? Like, the No. 2 richest guy on the planet? Yeah, I’ll take that phone call.”

Jolin Ellison is a Michigan alum. She talked via Zoom with Portnoy.

“That night, we’re on a Zoom,” Portnoy said. “And we’re talking. … She said, ‘I never want to live that era [Brady Hoke, Michigan coach 2011-2014] ever again. We’re the national champs, I have two kids. I can’t stomach waking up on a Saturday knowing we’re not the best team on the field.’

“And I said, ‘I’m with you. What do we have to do?’ And she said, ‘I know what we’ll do. Let’s set up a call tomorrow night with Bryce Underwood and his parents.'”

So the Ellisons and Portnoy talked to Underwood and his parents. It had to be a persuasive call, with a man of Ellison’s wealth and reputation actively recruiting the quarterback.

“And we talked and we pitched Bryce,” Portnoy said. “And I said, ‘Listen, Barstool and the marketing. But more importantly Larry Ellison and Jolin — nobody can match this. This guy is a legend.’ And we pitched and we pitched.”

The pitch worked. Underwood will reportedly earn between $10 million and $12 million over four years, according to various sources.

The Ellisons and Portnoy weren’t the only outsiders recruiting the five-star QB. Former Michigan quarterback Tom Brady also reached out to the recruit to offer his help should Underwood head to Ann Arbor.

But Portnoy said Larry Ellison’s impact on Underwood’s decision can’t be denied.

“When our guy Larry Ellison zeroes in on somebody, it’s a done deal,” Portnoy said.

[On3.com]