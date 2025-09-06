Credit: Fox

Overreaction has been the name of the game so far in the 2025 college football season.

One game in, and Arch Manning is apparently a bust at Texas while LSU is the national title frontrunner.

Meanwhile, Bill Belichick’s North Carolina era began so poorly that everyone has either been jumping ship or sounding the alarm that this experiment is heading towards catastrophe.

Some of these things may ultimately prove to be true. In the meantime, however, it’s open season on the 73-year-old former New England Patriots head coach in his first season with the Tar Heels. Belichick has earned more than enough schadenfreude from his personality and demeanor, as well as the burned bridges he has with many in the NFL and football world.

If there’s any group that still supports him, it’s Patriots fans. But even Patriots superfan No. 1 Dave Portnoy is finding it hard to see Belichick this way. During Saturday’s Big Noon Kickoff, he expressed his concerns about the current state of affairs in Chapel Hill and his desire not to see things deteriorate further.

Dave Portnoy: “I gotta tell ya- I sat in a dark room with a tear coming down my eye. I need Bill Belichick to either start winning or get out of college football, because I can’t be the butt of the joke. He’s like my grandfather, and it’s sad to see.”pic.twitter.com/WPaiQ1xCWE — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 6, 2025

“I grew up with Bill Belichick. I have six rings in my closet because of him,” said Portnoy. “To see what is happening in UNC. TCU players making fun of his Instagram… Hair Jordan. The jokes. The laughs. I gotta tell ya- I sat in a dark room with a tear coming down my eye. I need Bill Belichick to either start winning or get out of college football, because I can’t be the butt of the joke. He’s like my grandfather, and it’s sad to see.”

Portnoy didn’t get too much sympathy from the BNK desk, other than to “hang in there.” And honestly, if there’s anyone who doesn’t get much sympathy these days, it’s Patriots fans.

Belichick and the Tar Heels take on Charlotte Saturday as they attempt to right the ship. A loss here, however, could end up cementing the sky-is-falling narrative around the six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach for good.