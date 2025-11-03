Photo Credit: ESPN

ESPN play-by-play broadcaster Dave Pasch delivered a remarkable announcer jinx during Saturday night’s Big 12 college football game between No. 17 Cincinnati and No. 24 Utah.

Utah had a 14-7 lead with 14:23 remaining in the second quarter when Bearcats senior kicker Stephen Rusnak lined up for a 42-yard field goal attempt.

“Stephen Rusnak,” Pasch began. “11-of-11 this year. 22 straight makes. The last time he missed a field goal was when he was at Michigan State four years ago.”

“41-yard-attempt,” Pasch continued. “NO GOOD!”

“Stephen Rusnak. 11-of-11 this year. 22-straight made. The last time he missed a field goal was when he was at Michigan State four years ago. 41-yard-attempt….. NO GOOD!” – ESPN’s Dave Pasch knew what he was doing. #announcerjinx pic.twitter.com/BvvHJj6Vat — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 2, 2025

“The announcer jinx coming into play, as Rusnak misses for the first time since 2021,” Pasch said.

In fairness to Pasch, the ESPN broadcast even shared a graphic showing that it had been 1,457 days since Rusnak last missed a field goal. So, it was a teamwide effort on this one.

That was the only field goal try Rusnak had in the game, with the Utes going on to blow out the Bearcats 45-14 in Salt Lake City.

It was an eventful week on the “announcers jinxing kickers” front, even at the NFL level, with CBS Sports play-by-play announcer Kevin Harlan putting an end to a perfect season for New York Giants kicker Graham Gano.