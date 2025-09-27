Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The Virginia Cavaliers pulled off a fantastic upset of the No. 8 Florida State Seminoles on Friday night, eventually besting them 46-38 in double overtime in front of a raucous home crowd.

Former FSU quarterback and CBS Sports analyst Danny Kanell was not pleased with the role he felt ACC officials played in the outcome of the game.

While Kanell was complimentary of the Cavaliers for their effort, he felt that the officials had given the game to the Hoos on their go-ahead touchdown drive.

After scoring in the second OT, Virginia coach Tony Elliott sent out his extra point unit. However, overtime rules state that you must go for two points starting in the second overtime. Realizing this, Elliot sent his offense back out onto the field. The play clock did not run during this changeover, and Virginia was not penalized for delay of game over the mistake.

Therein lay Kanell’s issue.

“Congrats to UVa. Made some huge plays,” Kanell wrote on X. “One of most improved rosters in ACC. Don’t know if it changes the outcome but (gifting UVA) essentially a free timeout in OT was egregious incompetence. I would expect an official acknowledgment by the ACC offices but damage is done.”

Virginia quarterback Chandler Morris found Trell Harris in the endzone for the two-point conversion, and Florida State quarterback Thomas Castellanos was intercepted on the ensuing drive, ending the game.

It’s certainly possible that, had Virginia been backed up by a penalty, they might not have completed the two-point conversion, which would have meant the Seminoles only trailed by six points, altering their play-calling. Or maybe not. But in the grand scheme of things, it’s hard to say if this non-call was particularly egregious enough to warrant such a complaint, especially in the shadow of last weekend’s Oklahoma-Auburn game.