Credit: CBS

The field crew at Ross-Ade Stadium might consider a different paint scheme next week after an unfortunate misreading of the endzone cost the Purdue Boilermakers a touchdown on Saturday.

Purdue trailed No. 4 Penn State 14-0 midway through the second quarter when Boilermaker quarterback Hudson Card found wide receiver De’Nylon Morrissette in the back-left corner of the end zone for an apparent touchdown. Unfortunately for Morrissette, after catching the ball he looked down to realize that he was actually standing out of bounds with the pylon right in front of him. Adding insult to injury, Penn State cornerback AJ Harris came over and got in the receiver’s face as if to say “Sorry, bud.”

The issue appeared to be that Purdue’s black paint job extended beyond the end zone, making it somewhat confusing for someone moving quickly and trying to figure out how to stay in bounds.

Juuuust a bit outside. pic.twitter.com/LahV0PHEWd — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 16, 2024

“When you look down and there’s a pylon in front of you,” said Gary Danielson.

“That’s not a good sign,” Brad Nessler said, completing the thought.

While plenty of people piled on Purdue and Morrissette over the miscue, ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky took to social media to earnestly defend him.

Keep your head up 8 https://t.co/ick45BGpjq — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) November 16, 2024

The ESPN NFL analyst even responded to one account, asking for a little kindness on the Purdue player’s behalf.

Take it easy on the kid fellas — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) November 16, 2024

It’s understandable why Orlovsky would be sensitive to the error as it’s somewhat similar to his infamous step out of the back of the endzone when the former Detroit Lions quarterback was scrambling to avoid a safety. It’s a gaffe that still gets held over his head to this day, no matter how many other people do something similar.

ESPN didn’t let the anniversary of Dan Orlovsky running out the back of the end zone go unnoticed A thread pic.twitter.com/60rhXnHlyM — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 12, 2023

