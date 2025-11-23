Photo Credit: Aaron J. Fentress on X; The Oregonian

No. 7 Oregon boosted its College Football Playoff resume with a 42-27 win over No. 15 USC on Saturday night in Eugene. And after the game, Oregon head coach Dan Lanning mocked the schedules of some other teams in the College Football Playoff picture.

A reporter asked Lanning, “As the [College Football Playoff] gets closer, and the chatter around the field ramps up, how would you hope that the committee or the rest of the country sees and views this Oregon team?”

Oregon coach Dan Lanning was asked following a 42-27 win over USC how he thinks the CFP committee should view the Ducks. “We didn’t play Chattanooga State today, like some other places. We competed.” No Top 25 team played Chattanooga on Saturday. But point made.#GoDucks pic.twitter.com/FBKGNWE1QR — Aaron J. Fentress (@AaronJFentress) November 23, 2025

“Well, we just played a really good team, and we beat ’em,” Lanning began. “And a lot of times we play really good teams that become unranked all of a sudden. That’s not our fault. Maybe it is our fault. All we’re worried about is playing the teams that we play, and doing the job that we need to do. And we did that job today.”

Lanning followed that with some headline-worthy quotes.

“I think proof’s in the pudding,” Lanning said. “We played a good team, we beat ’em. All we can do next week is try to do the same thing. This conference is a really good conference. It’s competitive. We didn’t play Chattanooga State today like some other places. We competed. That being said, it’s tough playing nine conference games; it’s tough playing in this league. And we got to take advantage of playing a good team today and attacking that.”

While he didn’t directly say it, Lanning is certainly referring specifically to the SEC with the “Chattanooga State” line.

On Saturday, No. 3 Texas A&M hosted Samford in a 48-0 win, No. 4 Georgia hosted Charlotte in a 35-3 win, and No. 10 Alabama hosted Eastern Illinois in a 56-0 win.

Oregon is now 10-1 on the season and 7-1 in Big Ten play, with its only loss coming against No. 2 Indiana. Saturday was the Ducks’ first win of the season vs a team currently ranked in the College Football Playoff top-15.