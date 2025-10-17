Photo Credit: GoDucks on YouTube

The Indiana Hoosiers took down the Oregon Ducks 30-20 in the top college football matchup of Week 6 on Saturday night in Eugene. And Oregon head coach Dan Lanning wants to make it very clear to the media that the Ducks have moved on from the game and are focused on facing Rutgers on Saturday.

Lanning was asked about the loss to Indiana during a press conference in Eugene on Wednesday, and he wasn’t happy to still be receiving questions about the game mid-week.

A reporter was in the process of asking Lanning a question about issues the Indiana defense caused for the Oregon offense.

Lanning said, “You guys know we’re playing Rutgers, right? We did Monday press conference already.”

The reporter responded, “In future games, starting this week and the rest of the season, where do you feel the corrections are this week to what happened last week?”

“We corrected ’em,” Lanning said. “Yeah, we corrected ’em on Monday. Any other Indiana questions? They played really good, guys. They played really good. They had a better plan than us. And we played that game last Saturday.”

This is another reminder to get your questions in about the previous game in either the postgame press conference or to start the week. Coaches don’t like talking about the previous game several days later.

That’s especially the case when it’s about a loss, and especially when they have another game to prepare for that’s just a few days away. Otherwise, they’re just contributing to the noise, making it more difficult for the team to move past a loss and focus on another important upcoming game.