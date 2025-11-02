Credit: ACC Network

Steve Addazio has spent enough time on college football sidelines to recognize when a coach is at his breaking point.

The former Temple, Boston College, and Colorado State head coach — now calling games for the ACC Network — has witnessed countless sideline eruptions over the years and has been that coach himself more times than he’d probably care to admit.

And he saw — and heard that — from Dabo Swinney on Saturday.

“I can hear Dabo. I can hear Coach Swinney all the way up in the booth right now,” Addazio said on the ACC Network broadcast as cameras panned to show Clemson’s head coach absolutely losing his mind on his defense. “He is fired up, and I don’t blame him. He’s saying to the defense, ‘We can’t have that. What are we doing?'”

Dabo Swinney has officially hit a breaking point. Clemson’s head coach absolutely loses it on his defense, which has given up 28 first-half points to Duke… at home. pic.twitter.com/TJQTsnIjko — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 1, 2025

The booth at Memorial Stadium is open-air, which means announcers are theoretically closer to the action than they would be in some sterile enclosed box. But they’re still wearing headsets with producers and directors talking in their ears, still elevated high above the field, still surrounded by thousands of fans making noise. For Addazio to not only hear Swinney but to clearly understand what he was saying means the Clemson coach had abandoned any pretense of composure.

Duke had just tied the game 28-28 with 11 seconds left in the first half, with quarterback Darian Mensah hitting Que’Sean Brown for a 43-yard touchdown that capped the Blue Devils’ fourth converted fourth down of the half.

The cameras caught Swinney getting directly in the faces of safety Khalil Barnes, cornerback Avieon Terrell, and linebacker Dee Crayton, and if you read his lips closely enough, you could make out the words: “That’s 28 damn points later.”

The meltdown didn’t help, because of course it didn’t. Screaming rarely fixes scheme breakdowns or talent deficiencies. Duke would go on to score 18 more points in the second half, including a game-winning two-point conversion with 40 seconds left that sealed a 46-45 victory — the Blue Devils’ first win in Death Valley since 1980.

Clemson fell to 3-5, marking the program’s worst eight-game start since Swinney’s only losing season back in 2010, when he was still establishing himself as a head coach rather than a two-time National Champion. The Tigers have now lost four home games in a single season for the first time since 1998.

Screaming doesn’t fix that, but Swinney didn’t have much else left to try.