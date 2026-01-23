Credit: Ken Ruinard / USA Today Co, Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger

Clemson might not be at the forefront of college football headlines these days, but Dabo Swinney still knows how to insert them back into the conversation.

The two-time national champion spent 19 minutes on Friday explaining to reporters why he felt the Ole Miss Rebels, and specifically head coach Pete Golding, had tampered with recruit Luke Ferrelli, who recently flipped his transfer commitment from Clemson.

Ferrelli, the 2025 ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year, announced in December that he would be leaving Cal and entering the transfer portal. He committed to Clemson on January 6, signed his financial aid agreement on January 7, and began taking classes at the school. On January 16, the player began informing Clemson staff that he wanted to re-enter the transfer portal and attend Ole Miss. On January 22, Ferrelli did just that.

That’s the timeline, according to Swinney, who brought the receipts on Friday.

Dabo Swinney went on a massive rant against Ole Miss, Pete Golding, Rebels GM Austin Thomas for blatant tampering with Luke Ferrelli Dabo just put Ole Miss on blast, saying Pete Golding offered him a $1 million contract while in class at Clemson. “Like having an affair on your… pic.twitter.com/ivmndCCSDg — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) January 23, 2026

The Clemson coach offered reporters a detailed timeline of Ferrelli’s recruitment and eventual de-commitment. He also included text conversations between Ferrelli and Ole Miss staff. Specifically, he claimed that Golding himself texted Ferrelli during a class, saying, ‘I know you’re signed, but what is your buyout?’

“Like having an affair on your honeymoon,” Swinney said.

Swinney added that Ferrelli disclosed that he received a photo of a $1 million check from Golding and received calls from Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and former quarterback Jaxson Dart. On the call with Chambliss, Swinney said that Ferrelli mentioned Golding was on the call and was trying to “push him to re-enter the transfer portal.”

Swinney also said that Clemson has reached out to the NCAA regarding allegations of tampering against Ole Miss.

“There’s tampering. And then, there’s blatant tampering,” Swinney said. “Tampering 101 is when you’re talking to kids who aren’t in the portal, Tampering 201 is when you’ve already negotiated the deal with the kids not in the portal. Tampering 301 is when you’ve got a kid who’s going in the portal to sign somewhere, move there, going to classes, and you’re texting them while they’re in class. That’s like a whole ‘nother level of tampering.”

Dabo Swinney is going nuclear on Ole Miss — Josh Pate (@JoshPateCFB) January 23, 2026

“We have a broken system, and if there are no consequences for tampering, then we have no rules, and we have no governance,” Swinney said.