Photo Credit: ESPN

No. 1 Indiana annihilated No. 5 Oregon 56-22 in the College Football Playoff semifinal on Friday night at the Peach Bowl in Atlanta. Next up for the Hoosiers will be the Miami Hurricanes in the CFP National Championship game on Jan. 19 in Miami.

But Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti isn’t interested in thinking too far ahead to that one just yet. After Friday night’s remarkable victory to continue the Hoosiers’ stunning journey, Cignetti just wants to appreciate the moment and crack open a cold one.

ESPN’s Molly McGrath interviewed Cignetti after the Hoosiers’ win, and what had been a typical, straightforward interview with Cignetti full of coachspeak and no smiling turned into the Indiana coach providing a hilarious line and a big smile to wrap up the conversation.

“Coach, I know you’re thinking about the next game, but when will you stop and appreciate how special and how historic all of this is has been?” McGrath asked Cignetti.

“I’m not thinking about the next game,” Cignetti said. “I’m thinking about cracking open a beer.”

Indiana HC Curt Cignetti: “I’m not thinking about the next game. I’m thinking about cracking open a beer.” 🏈🍺🎙️ #CFP pic.twitter.com/RNXmeNPyEW — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 10, 2026

Incredible quote.

It’s likely the feeling that most of Hoosier nation has on Friday night, with 10 days still to go until the CFP National Championship game. Enjoy and embrace this one first.