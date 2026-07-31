Credit: Big Ten

Curt Cignetti is not one to shy away from the podium.

When he was first introduced as coach of the Indiana Hoosiers, Cignetti confidently told those unfamiliar with his game, “It’s pretty simple: I win. Google me.”

Since then, all he has done is win, leading the Hoosiers to a 27–2 record over two seasons, including a 16–0 run last year to win Indiana its first national championship.

At Big Ten media days leading into the 2026 college football season, Cignetti once again had plenty to say, this time addressing the battle of the power conferences between the Big Ten and SEC.

“The Big Ten is the best league in football,” Cignetti said. “The numbers speak for themselves. We don’t run a hype machine up here in the Midwest. We believe everything is earned, not given. When we fall short, we say, ‘We fell short.’ We don’t cry a river and whine and complain, and that’s why we’re the best.”

“We don’t run a hype machine up here in the Midwest… when we fall short we don’t cry a river and whine and complain. And that’s why we’re the best” Curt Cignetti ended his first media day as a national champion with some shots fired at the SEC pic.twitter.com/zK5WTwFX5a — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 30, 2026

It’s not hard to read between the lines here. Heck, there’s barely any lines to read between. Cignetti is calling out the SEC for the superiority complex the conference seems to have about its place in the college football landscape despite the fact that the past three champions have all come from the Big Ten.

The 2025 college football season saw the SEC lose quite a bit of its shine. While the conference was long the top dog of the college football world, last year came with not a lot of winning and a whole lot of excuses. Paul Finebaum went as far as to say the conference was in “crisis.” Stephen A. Smith said, “There’s some mediocrity within the SEC Conference. The allure is gone. They’re a powerful conference, but the allure that they once had has been eviscerated.” Cam Newton argued that SEC football was still king because of the television ratings it garnered. If your standard for greatness has shifted from wins to ratings, you know something has gone wrong.

Cignetti has had plenty to do with the narrative shift against the SEC. Most notably, the Hoosiers absolutely smoked Alabama 38–3 in the College Football Playoff en route to their title. In the wake of that loss, many arguments about the greatness of SEC football have fallen to pieces.

What does Cignetti get out of all of this? It lets him get some more bold statements on the record — something he’s shown he enjoys. It also may be Cignetti looking for absolutely any lever he can pull to play the “Nobody believes in us!” card to a college team coming off of a title run.

Indiana football starts its title defense on Sept. 5 against North Texas. Any potential games against the SEC will have to wait until the postseason.