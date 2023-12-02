All the fun got sucked out of the Big 12 Championship in the first half Saturday, as Texas ran wild over Oklahoma State, but the Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway did not disappoint fans seeking drama.

Saturday’s contest saw the two contestants go to double overtime, despite some questionable officiating. Many fans thought the ultimate outcome was not fair to one of the students.

The contest rules are supposedly very simple: The student tossing the most balls into a giant Dr Pepper can in 15 seconds wins a $120,000 scholarship.

In reality, Saturday’s contest was not simple: In one round, contestant Ryan made five tosses but was given credit for six, tying contestant Gavin. This happened despite having three officials watching the action.

“Are these Big 12 refs?” asked Dallas WFAA anchor Marc Istook.

Are these Big 12 refs? The Dr. Pepper Halftime toss – watch the guy on the left get credit for 6 after only nailing 5. pic.twitter.com/fYwUoElxOv — Marc Istook (@MarcIstook) December 2, 2023

After the contestants tied in each of the first two rounds, the contest went to double overtime, including a coin toss to see who would throw first.

The Dr. Pepper Tuition Giveaway (chest pass) contest went to DOUBLE OVERTIME at the Big 12 Championship. ??? pic.twitter.com/2vo0DZOVla — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 2, 2023

Ryan prevailed in the shootout. Now, many fans felt the two should have split the $120,000 tuition, but that was not the case initially. Ryan, who attends the University of Pennsylvania, was given $100,000; Gavin, an Ohio State student, got $20,000.

But fans on social media did not appreciate the outcome, and spoke out. Near the end of the game, Dr Pepper announced it would give both students $100,000 in tuition.