Sep 2, 2023; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders runs on the field before the game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado football hype train resulted in tremendous TV ratings for Fox this weekend. The network announced Wednesday that the Buffaloes’ win over the TCU Horned Frogs was its third most-watched college football broadcast ever.

In addition, Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders’ first Power 5 win gave Fox its most-watched Big Noon Kickoff pregame show of all time, with more than seven million viewers.

Colorado's win over TCU scored 7,262,000 viewers Saturday on FOX: ? Most-watched telecast of the day on any network

? Most-watched Week 1 BIG NOON SATURDAY game

? 4th most-streamed CFB game in FOX Sports history Catch #CoachPrime at NOON again – Sat 9/9 on FOX! pic.twitter.com/jsWEwPrMx6 — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) September 6, 2023

Fox lucked into the Coach Prime wave after Colorado scheduled Big Ten and Big 12 opponents to start its season. Big Noon Saturday has begun college football Saturdays for Fox since 2019. Colorado will travel to Nebraska in Week Two to headline the broadcast slot for Fox once again this weekend.

Coming off a 1-11 with an almost entirely new roster, Colorado was no sure bet to be competitive against TCU. And Matt Rhule’s Nebraska will represent another big test for Coach Prime. But beyond the aura around Sanders, sports fans were introduced to quarterback Shedeur Sanders (the coach’s son) and two-way player Travis Hunter in Colorado’s upset win.

Fox also has Colorado’s Week 11 game at Washington State, which is scheduled to air on FS1 as part of Fox’s expiring broadcast rights deal with the Pac-12. ESPN will air Colorado in Week Three at home for the Rocky Mountain Showdown against the Colorado State Rams, then again in Week Seven at home against Stanford.

Sanders signed a five-year deal worth up to nearly $30 million at Colorado earlier this year. Early returns on the field and for the business look great for the Buffaloes so far. Colorado heads to the Big 12 next fall and will hope momentum continues ahead of that move.

[Fox Sports PR]