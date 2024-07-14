Credit: EA Sports/mrohr

EA Sports will release College Football 25 this week, ending an 11-year drought without a licensed college football video game.

The much-anticipated title will give avid gamers what they’ve been looking for. Based on the early consensus, gamers will enjoy what they get.

One team that many will either love or hate playing with will be the Colorado Buffaloes.

The Buffaloes boast Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, two of the highest-rated players in the game and two of college football’s biggest superstars in 2024. Among the fatal flaws for the Buffaloes last year was the team’s offensive line. Sanders absorbed the brunt of that as quarterback, taking 52 sacks in the disappointing 4-8 season.

Hunter and Sanders partook in EA’s weekend-long preview of College Football 25, streaming a CU vs. CU matchup. Hunter playfully joked about how realistic the game was, highlighting Colorado’s offensive line.

“Yes, very realistic,” Hunter said of the game. “They can’t block for nothing.”

Hunter’s riffing probably shouldn’t be taken too seriously. It’s a funny line that showcases some self-awareness. CU’s offensive line took a lot of criticism last year, although most of that was, of course, shouldered by head coach Deion Sanders. Some questions remain about whether or not the O-line will be a weakness again this year.

Based on the video game? It sounds like it could be tough sledding again.

College Football 25 will be released on platforms this week. If you have early access, you can play as early as Monday afternoon.

[Mrohr77]