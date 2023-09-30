Photo Credit: CFB on Fox YouTube Channel

The Colorado Buffaloes were not able to overcome an early deficit to the USC Trojans on Saturday, dropping their second consecutive game on Saturday in a 48-41 shootout. Despite the loss, Sanders made it clear after the game that he is very confident in the direction of his program.

Sanders received a ton of flack after their Week 4 blowout loss to the Oregon Ducks. And Sanders was equally harsh about his team’s performance, calling the loss a “good old-fashioned butt-kicking”.

His team gave a much better account for themselves against USC. And Sanders was about as positive as a coach can be following a loss in his postgame press conference.

“If you can’t see what’s coming with CU football, you’ve lost your mind,” said Sanders. “You’re just a flat-out hater if you can’t see what’s going on and what’s going to transpire. Something’s wrong with you.”

"If you can't see what's coming with CU football, you've lost your mind. You're just a flat-out hater if you can't see what's going on and what's going to transpire… Something's wrong with you."- Deion Sanders (h/t: @sportingnews)pic.twitter.com/lB8pkzagqM — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 30, 2023

While Colorado largely appeared lifeless against Oregon, they were instead able to overcome some massive adversity early in this game and make it extremely competitive. And part of that was due to the terrific play of Sanders’ son, Shedeur Sanders.

Shedeur Sanders did his very best to bring Colorado back in the matchup, throwing for 371 yards and four touchdowns while also running in a touchdown with his legs.

Deion Sanders also addressed his son’s play, and said that critics of his son “need to take a look in the mirror, and slap whatever they see”.

“I have an expectation for him and I’ve been seeing this,” said Deion Sanders of his son. “He has been built and reared for this his whole life. He’s always won, he’s always been dominant. He’s always been a competitor who has lifted the level of competition. And he has always given us a chance to succeed. The kid can flat-out play. All of you should just look in the mirror and slap whatever you see.”

"All of you should just look in the mirror and slap whatever you see." Deion Sanders calls out the people that doubted Shedeur Sanders ?️ pic.twitter.com/l02f6QYjat — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) September 30, 2023

While Colorado has fallen against the top echelon of the Pac-12, it remains very clear that there is a ton of excitement around this team. And Sanders seems to still believe that the sky is the limit for his Colorado program for years to come.

[Awful Announcing on Twitter]