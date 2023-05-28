The Colorado Buffaloes made a sweeping change to their football program this offseason when they hired Hall of Fame defensive back Deion Sanders as the team’s next head coach after a disastrous 1-11 season last year. And now, there are rumors that the program could be headed for another major change, potentially leaving the Pac-12 Conference to join the Big 12 Conference.

This week, Colorado Buffaloes athletic director Rick George addressed those rumors, claiming the Buffaloes are “proud members of the Pac-12.” However, he certainly did not deny that the school could be looking to move conferences sometime in the near future.

“We’re members of the Pac-12, we’re proud members of the Pac-12 and we’ve got to see where our media rights deal lands and where our conference goes,” George told BuffZone this week. “In a perfect world, we’d love to be in the Pac-12, but we also have to do what’s right for Colorado at the end of day. We’ll evaluate things as we move forward”

These comments come after Berry Tramel of The Oklahoman reported that would be ready to commit to the Big 12 conference “soon.”

Colorado was an original member of the Big 12 Conference after it joined the Big Seven Conference in 1948 and stayed through its various iterations until leaving to join the Pac-12 Conference in 2011.

[BuffZone]