We’ve noted a lot of unanimous predictions gone wrong here over the years, including ESPN’s College GameDay picking Northwestern over Duke two weeks ago. Another unanimous prediction went the wrong way for GameDay Saturday, this time around the Texas Longhorns-Texas Tech Red Raiders game. And this one had a little more analysis to it, as it wasn’t a quick set of picks ahead of commercial. Here’s how that played out:

Here are the unanimous College GameDay picks of Texas to beat Texas Tech. pic.twitter.com/SVi0DWsn4t — The Comeback (@thecomeback) September 25, 2022

Here’s what the panelists said:

Desmond Howard: “Texas Tech’s run defense has been really good this season, but they’re about to go up against a different monster in Bijan Robinson. I’m going with the Longhorns.”

Pat McAfee: “I don’t want to get ahead of ourselves, but me and Bianca (WWE star Bianca Belair, this week’s guest picker) got Texas.”

Bianca Belair: “I already told you. Texas.”

Lee Corso (to Belair): “I don’t know who’s giving you your information, but they’re really good. You’re going to win, you’re going to win this thing! Texas! They scored 70 last year. They won’t score that, maybe.”

Kirk Herbstreit: “I think Texas is different this year, in year two with Sark [head coach Steve Sarkisian]. They proved that last week, there’s a mental toughness to them. Remember, [quarterback] Quinn Ewers is available. Will he play, we’ll have to see, but I think it’s Texas’ defense that’s better this year, they get the ball back as well. I think Texas wins.”

The Longhorns came close, but they did not win, falling 37-34 in overtime to the Red Raiders. And while Texas was certainly a reasonable pick (this was the Longhorns’ first loss in Lubbock since Michael Crabtree’s famed catch in 2008, they were ranked No. 22 in the AP poll, and they were seven-point favorites), it proved to be another case where unanimous picks didn’t work out. And many noticed, especially after Fred Segal of Freezing Cold Takes tweeted about it:

That prompted plenty of reaction:

The little extra push we needed to put the Football Gods on our side. Thank Yew @CollegeGameDay!!! https://t.co/GXMMkBYKkG — Cole Walker (@therolleycoley) September 24, 2022

The game day curse https://t.co/k8vm9BOCUf — Keenan Womack, Rivals (@KeenanWomack_OB) September 24, 2022

We’ll see where the Longhorns go from here. They host West Virginia next week, then face Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry game on Oct. 8.

[The Comeback on Twitter]