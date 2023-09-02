College GameDay debuts a new theme for the 2023 season. Screengrab via ESPN.

ESPN College GameDay underwent a lot of changes this offseason. One significant difference was noted late in the proverbial fourth quarter. Big & Rich announced that they no longer did the theme for the show’s intro in late August. So the show needed new intro music. “Comin’ To Your City” had been the theme for over a decade, taking over for the famous “Back in the Mud” by Bubba Sparxxx back in the day.

The new theme debuted on Saturday afternoon and featured the vocal stylings of Darius Rucker, Lainey Wilson, and The Cadillac Three.

A new season meets a new anthem ? College GameDay is BACK and better than ever!

@dariusrucker, @laineywilson and @thecadillac3 ? pic.twitter.com/jciIBGHFPK — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 2, 2023

The song rolls along on a similar beat to the former Comin’ To Your City GameDay anthem. Team names are used in similar ways as well, so they certainly tried to stick to the essence of the theme song.

Unfortunately, the song debuted to pretty unfavorable reviews online. Viewers weren’t really vibing with the new tune.

All that hype about a new College GameDay theme song, and it's just the same song with new singers. ?? #disappointed — Amanda Ripstra, CRA, GPC (@AmandaRipstra) September 2, 2023

New College Gameday theme not as cool as old one, ESPN. Further watering down of your products? Not enough zing in my zing zang. @bigdawgsportst1 — Mike Ashley (@lrgsptswrtr) September 2, 2023

The new ESPN College Gameday theme song… pic.twitter.com/FJmKo3U6oT — Nick (@nickoftime8787) September 2, 2023

Oh man, I’m not sure I’m vibing with the new College Gameday theme. — Adam Lichtenstein (@ABLichtenstein) September 2, 2023

It’s always tough to replace a crowd favorite, and it’s for certain that “Comin’ to Your City” was a crowd-pleaser.

It feels like, if someone made an assessment of the situation, the current song doesn’t have that same sustenance. The effort is appreciated, and it’s clear they tried to stay on the same theme as previous editions. This one might have just been a miss, and it’s an unfortunate one for sure, as College GameDay is one of ESPN’s strongest and most longstanding brands.

