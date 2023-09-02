College GameDay debuts a new theme for the 2023 season. Screengrab via ESPN.
ESPN College GameDay underwent a lot of changes this offseason. One significant difference was noted late in the proverbial fourth quarter. Big & Rich announced that they no longer did the theme for the show’s intro in late August. So the show needed new intro music. “Comin’ To Your City” had been the theme for over a decade, taking over for the famous “Back in the Mud” by Bubba Sparxxx back in the day.

The new theme debuted on Saturday afternoon and featured the vocal stylings of Darius Rucker, Lainey Wilson, and The Cadillac Three.

The song rolls along on a similar beat to the former Comin’ To Your City GameDay anthem. Team names are used in similar ways as well, so they certainly tried to stick to the essence of the theme song.

Unfortunately, the song debuted to pretty unfavorable reviews online. Viewers weren’t really vibing with the new tune.

It’s always tough to replace a crowd favorite, and it’s for certain that “Comin’ to Your City” was a crowd-pleaser.

It feels like, if someone made an assessment of the situation, the current song doesn’t have that same sustenance. The effort is appreciated, and it’s clear they tried to stay on the same theme as previous editions. This one might have just been a miss, and it’s an unfortunate one for sure, as College GameDay is one of ESPN’s strongest and most longstanding brands.

