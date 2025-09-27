College GameDay crew in all white for the Penn State white out.

ESPN’s College GameDay was in State College, Pennsylvania, on Saturday morning ahead of the Big Ten showdown between the No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions and the No. 6 Oregon Ducks, and they certainly dressed the part.

Penn State’s Beaver Stadium is notoriously one of the most difficult places to play, and that’s amped up a notch whenever the Nittany Lions host their annual white out game, where more than 106,000 fans wear white to create one of the most intimidating environments in college football. This year’s white out game is coming against Oregon and will be in primetime for the first time in a few years, following several noon kickoffs. And this time, the College GameDay crew is participating, too.

The GameDay crew of Desmond Howard, Rece Davis, Pat McAfee, Nick Saban, and Kirk Herbstreit showed up on Saturday morning all rocking all-white suits for the occasion. Even ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel was decked out in an all-white suit as he gave the injury report.

The College GameDay crew begins the show in all-white suits to commemorate the Penn State white out against Oregon. pic.twitter.com/pcAkO1p2AY — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 27, 2025

“I look like something, I don’t know what it is.” —@PeteThamel 😭 pic.twitter.com/622AQn4Pij — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 27, 2025

“Just in case you were wondering, it’s a white out,” Rece Davis said as he gestured to everyone’s all white suits. “18th time they’ve done it in the stadium, first time we’ve done it on set.”

“You look like a bunch of mob bosses,” McAfee said to his colleagues to open the show.

McAfee also took some time to hype up the stakes and the atmosphere for Saturday night’s game.

“You talked about how this is the first time that we’ve done a white out on set, this is also the first time that a white out has had two top-six teams,” McAfee said. “It’s also the first time in a long time that this is a nighttime whiteout.”

The showdown between the Ducks and the Nittany Lions will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday night with Herbstreit and Chris Fowler calling the game.