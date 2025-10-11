Oregon running back Dierre Hill Jr. celebrates a touchdown as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania.

All Times Eastern

noon

Alabama at Missouri — ABC

UCLA at Michigan State — Big Ten Network

Charlotte at Army — CBS Sports Network

Pittsburgh at Florida State — ESPN (Command Cnter on ACC Network)

Louisiana at James Madison — ESPN2

Toledo at Bowling Green — ESPNU

Central Florida at Cincinnati — FS1

Mercer at Princeton — NBC Sports Philadelphia/SNY/ESPN+

Stanford at SMU — The CW

Houston at Oklahoma State — TNT/truTV/HBO Max

Lehigh at Columbia — ESPN+

Miami (OH) at Akron — ESPN+

12:15 p.m.

Ohio State at Illinois — Fox

12:30 p.m.

Bucknell at Lafayette — NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus/ESPN+

12:45 p.m.

Washington State at Mississippi — SEC Network

1 p.m.

Maine at Merrimack — NESN/ESPN+

Saint Francis at Duquesne — SportsNet Pittsburgh

Howard at Sacred Heart — ESPN+

Morehead State at Stetson — ESPN+

Richmond at Colgate — ESPN+

South Dakota at Indiana State — ESPN+

Southern Connecticut at Delaware State — ESPN+

St. Thomas at Davidson — ESPN+

Virginia University of Lynchburg at Morgan State — ESPN+

New Hampshire at URI — FloSports

Presbyterian at Butler — FloSports

South Carolina State at North Carolina A&T — FloSports

1:30 p.m.

Norfolk State at Wofford — ESPN+

Yale at Dartmouth — ESPN+

2 p.m.

Monmouth at Towson — Monumental Sports Network/FloSports

Central Connecticut at Robert Morris — SportsNet Pittsburgh/Ryz Sports Network

Villanova at Elon — WMYV/FloSports

Abilene Christian at West Georgia — ESPN+

Dayton at Valparaiso — ESPN+

Valdosta State at The Citadel — ESPN+

Campbell at Hampton — FloSports

2:30 p.m.

Furman at Western Carolina — ESPN+

UMass at Kent State — ESPN+

3 p.m.

North Carolina Central at Florida A&M — HBCU Go

Northern Iowa at South Dakota State — Midco Sports/ESPN+

Idaho State at Montana State — Montana Television Network/Scripps Sports/ESPN+

Gardner-Webb at Eastern Illinois — ESPN+

Western Illinois at Tennessee-Martin — ESPN+

Lincoln (CA) at Alcorn State — SWAC TV

Mississippi Valley State at Alabama A&M — SWAC TV

Westgate Christian at Arkansas-Pine Bluff — SWAC TV

3:30 p.m.

Red River Shootout

Cotton Bowl, State Fair of Texas, Dallas, TX

Oklahoma vs. Texas — ABC

Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech — ACC Network

Nebraska at Maryland — Big Ten Network

Indiana at Oregon — CBS

Air Force at UNLV — CBS Sports Network

Iowa State at Colorado — ESPN

Alabama State at Jackson State — ESPNU

TCU at Kansas State — Fox

Northwestern at Penn State — FS1

North Carolina State at Notre Dame — Peacock

Wake Forest at Oregon State — The CW

Southern Illinois at North Dakota State — WDAY/WDAZ/ESPN+

Ball State at Western Michigan — ESPN+

Virginia Military Institute at East Tennessee State — ESPN+

4 p.m.

Navy at Temple — ESPN2

Youngstown State at North Dakota — Midco Sports Two/ESPN+

Cal Poly at Montana — Montana Television Network/Scripps Sports/ESPN+

Central Arkansas at North Alabama — ESPN+

Tennessee State at Southeast Missouri — ESPN+

Tennessee Tech at Charleston Southern — ESPN+

Southern at Bethune-Cookman — SWAC TV

4:15 p.m.

Arkansas at Tennessee — SEC Network

5 p.m.

Northern Colorado at Idaho — SWX Local Sports/ESPN+

Drake at San Diego — ESPN+

6 p.m.

Austin Peay at Eastern Kentucky — ESPN+

UAB at Florida Athletic — ESPN+

7 p.m.

San José State at Wyoming — CBS Sports Network

Florida at Texas A&M — EPSN

Iowa at Wisconsin — FS1

Northern Arizona at Cal-Davis — KQCA/ESPN+

Illinois State at Murray State — ESPN+

Lamar at East Texas A&M — ESPN+

Louisiana-Monroe at Coastal Carolina — ESPN+

Northwestern State at Houston Christian — ESPN+

Texas Southern at Grambling State — ESPN+

7:30 p.m.

Georgia at Auburn — ABC

Clemson at Boston College — ACC Network

Purdue at Minnesota — Big Ten Network

Rice at Texas-San Antonio — ESPNU

Kansas at Texas Tech — Fox

Michigan at USC — NBC/Peacock

7:45 p.m.

South Carolina at LSU — SEC Network

8 p.m.

BYU at Arizona — ESPN2

Tarleton at Utah Tech — ESPN+

Troy at Texas State — ESPN+

Sacramento State at Weber State — ESPN+

9:45 p.m.

New Mexico at Boise State — FS1

10:15 p.m.

Arizona State at Utah — ESPN

10:30 p.m.

San Diego State at Nevada — CBS Sports Network

midnight

Utah State at Hawai’i — Spectrum Sports Hawai’i/Mountain West mobile app (outside Hawai’i)

Pregame and Studio Shows

College Football Pregame Live — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

College GameDay live from the University of Oregon, Eugene, OR — ESPN/ESPNU, 9 a.m.

Big Noon Kickoff live from the University of Illinois, Champaign, IL — Fox, 10 a.m.

ACC Huddle live from Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta, GA — ACC Network, 10 a.m.

BTN Tailgate live from the Michigan State University, East Lansing, MI — Big Ten Network, 10 a.m.

SEC Nation live from the University of Missouri, Columbia, MO — SEC Network, 10 a.m.

SportsGrid College Football Today — SportsGrid, 10 a.m.

Big Noon Kickoff live from the University of Illinois, Champaign, IL — FS1, 11 a.m.

Big 12 Uncovered: Houston Cougars-On the Rise — TNT/truTV/HBO Max, 11 a.m.

B1G Countdown to Kickoff — Big Ten Network, 11:30 a.m.

Big 12 College Football Pregame — TNT/HBO Max, 11:30 a.m.

College Football Gameday Scoreboard live from Autzen Stadium, University of Oregon, Eugene, OR — CBS Sports HQ, noon

SEC Now — SEC Network, noon

Ohio State vs. Illinois Football In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, noon

College Football Today live from Autzen Stadium, University of Oregon, Eugene, OR — CBS, 2:30 p.m.

College Football Gameday Reset — CBS Sports HQ, 2:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 3 p.m.

ACC Huddle Scoreboard — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

B1G Live: Football Game Break — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 3 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Notre Dame Football College Countdown — Peacock, 3 p.m.

Oklahoma vs. Texas Football In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Big 12 College Football Postgame — TNT/HBO Max, 3:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 3:45 p.m.

BYU Sports Nation Game Day: BYU vs. Arizona — BYUtv, 6 p.m.

Georgia vs. Auburn College Football In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 6:30 p.m.

ACC Huddle Scoreboard — ACC Network, 6:30 p.m.

B1G Live: Football Game Break — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 6:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 7 p.m.

College Football Postgame Show live from Autzen Stadium, University of Oregon, Eugene, OR — CBS, 7 p.m.

College Football Primetime Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Fox College Football Extra — Fox, 7 p.m.

Big Ten Countdown — NBC, 7 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7:15 p.m.

FS1 College Football Extra — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 10 p.m.

ACC Huddle: Final Score — ACC Network, 10:30 p.m.

B1G Live: Football Postgame — Big Ten Network, 10;30 p.m.

The Final Drive — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

College Football Postgame Live — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

SEC Football Final — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

College Football Final — ESPN2, midnight

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 2 a.m. (Sunday)