All Times Eastern
noon
Alabama at Missouri — ABC
UCLA at Michigan State — Big Ten Network
Charlotte at Army — CBS Sports Network
Pittsburgh at Florida State — ESPN (Command Cnter on ACC Network)
Louisiana at James Madison — ESPN2
Toledo at Bowling Green — ESPNU
Central Florida at Cincinnati — FS1
Mercer at Princeton — NBC Sports Philadelphia/SNY/ESPN+
Stanford at SMU — The CW
Houston at Oklahoma State — TNT/truTV/HBO Max
Lehigh at Columbia — ESPN+
Miami (OH) at Akron — ESPN+
12:15 p.m.
Ohio State at Illinois — Fox
12:30 p.m.
Bucknell at Lafayette — NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus/ESPN+
12:45 p.m.
Washington State at Mississippi — SEC Network
1 p.m.
Maine at Merrimack — NESN/ESPN+
Saint Francis at Duquesne — SportsNet Pittsburgh
Howard at Sacred Heart — ESPN+
Morehead State at Stetson — ESPN+
Richmond at Colgate — ESPN+
South Dakota at Indiana State — ESPN+
Southern Connecticut at Delaware State — ESPN+
St. Thomas at Davidson — ESPN+
Virginia University of Lynchburg at Morgan State — ESPN+
New Hampshire at URI — FloSports
Presbyterian at Butler — FloSports
South Carolina State at North Carolina A&T — FloSports
1:30 p.m.
Norfolk State at Wofford — ESPN+
Yale at Dartmouth — ESPN+
2 p.m.
Monmouth at Towson — Monumental Sports Network/FloSports
Central Connecticut at Robert Morris — SportsNet Pittsburgh/Ryz Sports Network
Villanova at Elon — WMYV/FloSports
Abilene Christian at West Georgia — ESPN+
Dayton at Valparaiso — ESPN+
Valdosta State at The Citadel — ESPN+
Campbell at Hampton — FloSports
2:30 p.m.
Furman at Western Carolina — ESPN+
UMass at Kent State — ESPN+
3 p.m.
North Carolina Central at Florida A&M — HBCU Go
Northern Iowa at South Dakota State — Midco Sports/ESPN+
Idaho State at Montana State — Montana Television Network/Scripps Sports/ESPN+
Gardner-Webb at Eastern Illinois — ESPN+
Western Illinois at Tennessee-Martin — ESPN+
Lincoln (CA) at Alcorn State — SWAC TV
Mississippi Valley State at Alabama A&M — SWAC TV
Westgate Christian at Arkansas-Pine Bluff — SWAC TV
3:30 p.m.
Red River Shootout
Cotton Bowl, State Fair of Texas, Dallas, TX
Oklahoma vs. Texas — ABC
Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech — ACC Network
Nebraska at Maryland — Big Ten Network
Indiana at Oregon — CBS
Air Force at UNLV — CBS Sports Network
Iowa State at Colorado — ESPN
Alabama State at Jackson State — ESPNU
TCU at Kansas State — Fox
Northwestern at Penn State — FS1
North Carolina State at Notre Dame — Peacock
Wake Forest at Oregon State — The CW
Southern Illinois at North Dakota State — WDAY/WDAZ/ESPN+
Ball State at Western Michigan — ESPN+
Virginia Military Institute at East Tennessee State — ESPN+
4 p.m.
Navy at Temple — ESPN2
Youngstown State at North Dakota — Midco Sports Two/ESPN+
Cal Poly at Montana — Montana Television Network/Scripps Sports/ESPN+
Central Arkansas at North Alabama — ESPN+
Tennessee State at Southeast Missouri — ESPN+
Tennessee Tech at Charleston Southern — ESPN+
Southern at Bethune-Cookman — SWAC TV
4:15 p.m.
Arkansas at Tennessee — SEC Network
5 p.m.
Northern Colorado at Idaho — SWX Local Sports/ESPN+
Drake at San Diego — ESPN+
6 p.m.
Austin Peay at Eastern Kentucky — ESPN+
UAB at Florida Athletic — ESPN+
7 p.m.
San José State at Wyoming — CBS Sports Network
Florida at Texas A&M — EPSN
Iowa at Wisconsin — FS1
Northern Arizona at Cal-Davis — KQCA/ESPN+
Illinois State at Murray State — ESPN+
Lamar at East Texas A&M — ESPN+
Louisiana-Monroe at Coastal Carolina — ESPN+
Northwestern State at Houston Christian — ESPN+
Texas Southern at Grambling State — ESPN+
7:30 p.m.
Georgia at Auburn — ABC
Clemson at Boston College — ACC Network
Purdue at Minnesota — Big Ten Network
Rice at Texas-San Antonio — ESPNU
Kansas at Texas Tech — Fox
Michigan at USC — NBC/Peacock
7:45 p.m.
South Carolina at LSU — SEC Network
8 p.m.
BYU at Arizona — ESPN2
Tarleton at Utah Tech — ESPN+
Troy at Texas State — ESPN+
Sacramento State at Weber State — ESPN+
9:45 p.m.
New Mexico at Boise State — FS1
10:15 p.m.
Arizona State at Utah — ESPN
10:30 p.m.
San Diego State at Nevada — CBS Sports Network
midnight
Utah State at Hawai’i — Spectrum Sports Hawai’i/Mountain West mobile app (outside Hawai’i)
Pregame and Studio Shows
College Football Pregame Live — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.
College GameDay live from the University of Oregon, Eugene, OR — ESPN/ESPNU, 9 a.m.
Big Noon Kickoff live from the University of Illinois, Champaign, IL — Fox, 10 a.m.
ACC Huddle live from Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta, GA — ACC Network, 10 a.m.
BTN Tailgate live from the Michigan State University, East Lansing, MI — Big Ten Network, 10 a.m.
SEC Nation live from the University of Missouri, Columbia, MO — SEC Network, 10 a.m.
SportsGrid College Football Today — SportsGrid, 10 a.m.
Big Noon Kickoff live from the University of Illinois, Champaign, IL — FS1, 11 a.m.
Big 12 Uncovered: Houston Cougars-On the Rise — TNT/truTV/HBO Max, 11 a.m.
B1G Countdown to Kickoff — Big Ten Network, 11:30 a.m.
Big 12 College Football Pregame — TNT/HBO Max, 11:30 a.m.
College Football Gameday Scoreboard live from Autzen Stadium, University of Oregon, Eugene, OR — CBS Sports HQ, noon
SEC Now — SEC Network, noon
Ohio State vs. Illinois Football In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, noon
College Football Today live from Autzen Stadium, University of Oregon, Eugene, OR — CBS, 2:30 p.m.
College Football Gameday Reset — CBS Sports HQ, 2:30 p.m.
College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 3 p.m.
ACC Huddle Scoreboard — ACC Network, 3 p.m.
B1G Live: Football Game Break — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.
College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 3 p.m.
College Football Scoreboard — ESPN2, 3 p.m.
Notre Dame Football College Countdown — Peacock, 3 p.m.
Oklahoma vs. Texas Football In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.
Big 12 College Football Postgame — TNT/HBO Max, 3:30 p.m.
SEC Now — SEC Network, 3:45 p.m.
BYU Sports Nation Game Day: BYU vs. Arizona — BYUtv, 6 p.m.
Georgia vs. Auburn College Football In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.
College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 6:30 p.m.
ACC Huddle Scoreboard — ACC Network, 6:30 p.m.
B1G Live: Football Game Break — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.
College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 6:30 p.m.
College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 7 p.m.
College Football Postgame Show live from Autzen Stadium, University of Oregon, Eugene, OR — CBS, 7 p.m.
College Football Primetime Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.
College Football Scoreboard — ESPN2, 7 p.m.
Fox College Football Extra — Fox, 7 p.m.
Big Ten Countdown — NBC, 7 p.m.
SEC Now — SEC Network, 7:15 p.m.
FS1 College Football Extra — FS1, 7:30 p.m.
College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 10 p.m.
ACC Huddle: Final Score — ACC Network, 10:30 p.m.
B1G Live: Football Postgame — Big Ten Network, 10;30 p.m.
The Final Drive — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.
College Football Scoreboard — ESPN2, 11 p.m.
College Football Postgame Live — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.
SEC Football Final — SEC Network, 11 p.m.
College Football Final — ESPN2, midnight
Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 2 a.m. (Sunday)
