Oregon running back Dierre Hill Jr. celebrates a touchdown as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania.
By Ken Fang on

All Times Eastern

noon

Alabama at Missouri — ABC
UCLA at Michigan State — Big Ten Network
Charlotte at Army — CBS Sports Network
Pittsburgh at Florida State — ESPN (Command Cnter on ACC Network)
Louisiana at James Madison — ESPN2
Toledo at Bowling Green — ESPNU
Central Florida at Cincinnati — FS1
Mercer at Princeton — NBC Sports Philadelphia/SNY/ESPN+
Stanford at SMU — The CW
Houston at Oklahoma State — TNT/truTV/HBO Max

Lehigh at Columbia — ESPN+
Miami (OH) at Akron — ESPN+

12:15 p.m.

Ohio State at Illinois — Fox

12:30 p.m.

Bucknell at Lafayette — NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus/ESPN+

12:45 p.m.

Washington State at Mississippi — SEC Network

1 p.m.

Maine at Merrimack — NESN/ESPN+
Saint Francis at Duquesne — SportsNet Pittsburgh

Howard at Sacred Heart — ESPN+
Morehead State at Stetson — ESPN+
Richmond at Colgate — ESPN+
South Dakota at Indiana State — ESPN+
Southern Connecticut at Delaware State — ESPN+
St. Thomas at Davidson — ESPN+
Virginia University of Lynchburg at Morgan State — ESPN+

New Hampshire at URI — FloSports
Presbyterian at Butler — FloSports
South Carolina State at North Carolina A&T — FloSports

1:30 p.m.

Norfolk State at Wofford — ESPN+
Yale at Dartmouth — ESPN+

2 p.m.

Monmouth at Towson — Monumental Sports Network/FloSports
Central Connecticut at Robert Morris — SportsNet Pittsburgh/Ryz Sports Network
Villanova at Elon — WMYV/FloSports

Abilene Christian at West Georgia — ESPN+
Dayton at Valparaiso — ESPN+
Valdosta State at The Citadel — ESPN+

Campbell at Hampton — FloSports

2:30 p.m.

Furman at Western Carolina — ESPN+
UMass at Kent State — ESPN+

3 p.m.

North Carolina Central at Florida A&M — HBCU Go
Northern Iowa at South Dakota State — Midco Sports/ESPN+
Idaho State at Montana State — Montana Television Network/Scripps Sports/ESPN+

Gardner-Webb at Eastern Illinois — ESPN+
Western Illinois at Tennessee-Martin — ESPN+

Lincoln (CA) at Alcorn State — SWAC TV
Mississippi Valley State at Alabama A&M — SWAC TV
Westgate Christian at Arkansas-Pine Bluff — SWAC TV

3:30 p.m.

Red River Shootout
Cotton Bowl, State Fair of Texas, Dallas, TX
Oklahoma vs. Texas — ABC

Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech — ACC Network
Nebraska at Maryland — Big Ten Network
Indiana at Oregon — CBS
Air Force at UNLV — CBS Sports Network
Iowa State at Colorado — ESPN
Alabama State at Jackson State — ESPNU
TCU at Kansas State — Fox
Northwestern at Penn State — FS1
North Carolina State at Notre Dame — Peacock
Wake Forest at Oregon State — The CW
Southern Illinois at North Dakota State — WDAY/WDAZ/ESPN+

Ball State at Western Michigan — ESPN+
Virginia Military Institute at East Tennessee State — ESPN+

4 p.m.

Navy at Temple — ESPN2
Youngstown State at North Dakota — Midco Sports Two/ESPN+
Cal Poly at Montana — Montana Television Network/Scripps Sports/ESPN+

Central Arkansas at North Alabama — ESPN+
Tennessee State at Southeast Missouri — ESPN+
Tennessee Tech at Charleston Southern — ESPN+

Southern at Bethune-Cookman — SWAC TV

4:15 p.m.

Arkansas at Tennessee — SEC Network

5 p.m.

Northern Colorado at Idaho — SWX Local Sports/ESPN+

Drake at San Diego — ESPN+

6 p.m.

Austin Peay at Eastern Kentucky — ESPN+
UAB at Florida Athletic — ESPN+

7 p.m.

San José State at Wyoming — CBS Sports Network
Florida at Texas A&M — EPSN
Iowa at Wisconsin — FS1
Northern Arizona at Cal-Davis — KQCA/ESPN+

Illinois State at Murray State — ESPN+
Lamar at East Texas A&M — ESPN+
Louisiana-Monroe at Coastal Carolina — ESPN+
Northwestern State at Houston Christian — ESPN+
Texas Southern at Grambling State — ESPN+

7:30 p.m.

Georgia at Auburn — ABC
Clemson at Boston College — ACC Network
Purdue at Minnesota — Big Ten Network
Rice at Texas-San Antonio — ESPNU
Kansas at Texas Tech — Fox
Michigan at USC — NBC/Peacock

7:45 p.m.

South Carolina at LSU — SEC Network

8 p.m.

BYU at Arizona — ESPN2

Tarleton at Utah Tech — ESPN+
Troy at Texas State — ESPN+
Sacramento State at Weber State — ESPN+

9:45 p.m.

New Mexico at Boise State — FS1

10:15 p.m.

Arizona State at Utah — ESPN

10:30 p.m.

San Diego State at Nevada — CBS Sports Network

midnight

Utah State at Hawai’i — Spectrum Sports Hawai’i/Mountain West mobile app (outside Hawai’i)

Pregame and Studio Shows

College Football Pregame Live — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.
College GameDay live from the  University of Oregon, Eugene, OR — ESPN/ESPNU, 9 a.m.
Big Noon Kickoff live from the University of Illinois, Champaign, IL  — Fox, 10 a.m.
ACC Huddle live from Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta, GA — ACC Network, 10 a.m.
BTN Tailgate live from the Michigan State University, East Lansing, MI — Big Ten Network, 10 a.m.
SEC Nation live from the University of Missouri, Columbia, MO — SEC Network, 10 a.m.
SportsGrid College Football Today — SportsGrid, 10 a.m.
Big Noon Kickoff live from the University of Illinois, Champaign, IL  — FS1, 11 a.m.
Big 12 Uncovered: Houston Cougars-On the Rise — TNT/truTV/HBO Max, 11 a.m.
B1G Countdown to Kickoff — Big Ten Network, 11:30 a.m.
Big 12 College Football Pregame — TNT/HBO Max, 11:30 a.m.
College Football Gameday Scoreboard live from Autzen Stadium, University of Oregon, Eugene, OR — CBS Sports HQ, noon
SEC Now — SEC Network, noon
Ohio State vs. Illinois Football In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, noon
College Football Today live from Autzen Stadium, University of Oregon, Eugene, OR — CBS, 2:30 p.m.
College Football Gameday Reset — CBS Sports HQ, 2:30 p.m.
College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 3 p.m.
ACC Huddle Scoreboard — ACC Network, 3 p.m.
B1G Live: Football Game Break — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.
College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 3 p.m.
College Football Scoreboard — ESPN2, 3 p.m.
Notre Dame Football College Countdown — Peacock, 3 p.m.
Oklahoma vs. Texas Football In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.
Big 12 College Football Postgame — TNT/HBO Max, 3:30 p.m.
SEC Now — SEC Network, 3:45 p.m.
BYU Sports Nation Game Day: BYU vs. Arizona — BYUtv, 6 p.m.
Georgia vs. Auburn College Football In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.
College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 6:30 p.m.
ACC Huddle Scoreboard — ACC Network, 6:30 p.m.
B1G Live: Football Game Break — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.
College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 6:30 p.m.
College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 7 p.m.
College Football Postgame Show live from Autzen Stadium, University of Oregon, Eugene, OR — CBS, 7 p.m.
College Football Primetime Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.
College Football Scoreboard — ESPN2, 7 p.m.
Fox College Football Extra — Fox, 7 p.m.
Big Ten Countdown — NBC, 7 p.m.
SEC Now — SEC Network, 7:15 p.m.
FS1 College Football Extra — FS1, 7:30 p.m.
College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 10 p.m.
ACC Huddle: Final Score — ACC Network, 10:30 p.m.
B1G Live: Football Postgame — Big Ten Network, 10;30 p.m.
The Final Drive — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.
College Football Scoreboard — ESPN2, 11 p.m.
College Football Postgame Live — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.
SEC Football Final — SEC Network, 11 p.m.
College Football Final — ESPN2, midnight
Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 2 a.m. (Sunday)

