All Times Eastern
noon
Notre Dame at Pittsburgh — ABC
Wisconsin at Indiana — Big Ten Network/Fox One
Air Force at UConn — CBS Sports Network
South Carolina at Texas A&M — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited
South Florida at Navy — ESPN2/ESPN Unlimited
Kansas State at Oklahoma State — ESPNU/ESPN Unlimited
Arizona at Cincinnati — FS1
Yale at Princeton — NBC Sports Philadelphia/SNY/ESPN+
East Tennessee State at Western Carolina — Nexstar/ESPN+
Monmouth at North Carolina A&T — WMYV/FloSports
Drake at Dayton — YouTube
Brown at Columbia — ESPN+
Central Connecticut at Duquesne — ESPN+
Davidson at Marist — ESPN+
Eastern Michigan at Ball State — ESPN+
Holy Cross at Bucknell — ESPN+
Indiana State at Youngstown State — ESPN+
Merrimack at Sacred Heart — ESPN+
Morgan State at Norfolk State — ESPN+
North Dakota at Murray State — ESPN+
Penn at Harvard — ESPN+
Texas-San Antonio at Charlotte — ESPN+
New Hampshire at Bryant — FloSports
Towson at Albany — FloSports
12:15 p.m.
Northwestern vs. Michigan (at Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL) — Fox/Fox One
12:45 p.m.
Arkansas at LSU — SEC Network
1 p.m.
William & Mary at Hampton — Monumental Sports Network/FloSports
Cornell at Dartmouth — NESN/ESPN+
Bethune-Cookman at Jackson State — thegrio
West Virginia at Arizona State — TNT/truTV/HBO Max
URI at Maine — WVII/FloSports
Fordham at Georgetown — ESPN+
Howard at Delaware State — ESPN+
Lehigh at Colgate — ESPN+
South Dakota at Southern Illinois — ESPN+
Stetson at Valparaiso — ESPN+
Virginia Military Institute at Furman — ESPN+
Stony Brook at Villanova — FloSports
1:30 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Kentucky — SEC Network Plus
2 p.m.
Lafayette at Richmond — MASN/ESPN+
Elon at Campbell — WITN/FloSports
Presbyterian at St. Thomas — WFTC/Summit League Network
Charleston Southern at Tennessee-Martin — ESPN+
Marshall at Georgia State — ESPN+
North Texas at UAB — ESPN+
Samford at Austin Peay — ESPN+
Southeast Missouri at Western Illinois — ESPN+
Utah Tech at West Georgia — ESPN+
Wofford at The Citadel — ESPN+
2:30 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Tennessee State — ESPN+
3 p.m.
Colorado State at New Mexico — Altitude/Mountain West Network
Illinois State at South Dakota State — Midco Sports/ESPN+
Abilene Christian at Eastern Kentucky — ESPN+
Eastern Illinois at Lindenwood — ESPN+
Southeastern Louisiana at Incarnate Word — ESPN+
Tennessee-Chattanooga at Mercer — ESPN+
Texas-El Paso at Missouri State — ESPN+
Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Prairie View A&M — SWAC TV
Florida A&M at Alabama A&M — SWAC TV
Grambling State at Alcorn State — SWAC TV
Texas Southern at Southern — SWAC TV
3:30 p.m.
Oklahoma at Alabama — ABC
Georgia Tech at Boston College — ACC Network
Iowa at USC — Big Ten Network/Fox One
Penn State at Michigan State — CBS
San José State at Nevada — CBS Sports Network
North Carolina State at Miami (FL) — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited
Virginia at Duke — ESPN2/ESPN Unlimited
Central Florida at Texas Tech — Fox
Maryland at Illinois — FS1
Northern Iowa at North Dakota State — WDAY/WDAZ/ESPN+
Appalachian State at James Madison — ESPN+
Middle Tennessee at Western Kentucky — ESPN+
South Alabama at Louisiana Monroe — ESPN+
Texas State at Southern Mississippi — ESPN+
4 p.m.
Memphis at East Carolina — ESPNU/ESPN Unlimited
Northern Colorado at Eastern Washington — SWX Local Sports/ESPN+, 4 p.m.
Butler at San Diego — ESPN+
Cal Poly at Northern Arizona — ESPN+
Florida Atlantic at Tulane — ESPN+
4:15 p.m.
New Mexico State at Tennessee — SEC Network
5 p.m.
Port City Classic
HBCU, Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile, AL
Alabama State vs. Mississippi Valley State — SWAC.TV
Montana vs. Portland State (at Providence Park, Portland, OR) — Montana Television Network/Scripps Sports/ESPN+
Houston Christian at East Texas A&M — ESPN+
Lamar at Stephen F. Austin — ESPN+
Liberty at Florida International — ESPN+
6 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at Georgia Southern — ESPN+
Weber State at Idaho State — ESPN+
7 p.m.
Utah State at UNLV — CBS Sports Network
Florida at Mississippi — ESPN/Unlimited
Utah at Baylor — ESPN2/ESPN Unlimited
Purdue at Washington — FS/Fox One
Delaware at Sam Houston — ESPN+
North Alabama at Tarleton — ESPN+
Texas-Rio Grande Valley at McNeese — ESPN+
7:30 p.m.
Texas at Georgia — ABC
Virginia Tech at Florida State — ACC Network
UCLA at Ohio State — NBC/Peacock
7:45 p.m.
Mississippi State at Missouri — SEC Network
8 p.m.
Kennesaw State at Jacksonville State — ESPNU/ESPN Unlimited
8:30 p.m.
Central Arkansas at Southern Utah — ESPN+
9 p.m.
Idaho at Sacramento State — KMAX
10 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Washington State — The CW
10:15 p.m.
TCU at BYU — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited
10:30 p.m.
Boise State at San Diego State — CBS Sports Network
Cal-Davis at Montana State — ESPN2
Wyoming at Fresno State — FS1/Fox One
Pregame and Studio Shows
College GameDay live from the University of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, PA — ESPN/ESPNU, 9 a.m.
Big Noon Kickoff live from Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL — Fox, 10 a.m.
ACC Huddle live from the University of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, PA — ACC Network, 10 a.m.
BTN Tailgate live from Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL– Big Ten Network, 10 a.m.
College Football Pregame Live — CBS Sports HQ, 10 a.m.
SEC Nation live from the University of Georgia, Athens, GA — SEC Network, 10 a.m.
SportsGrid College Football Today — SportsGrid, 10 a.m.
Big Noon Kickoff live from Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL — FS1, 11 a.m.
B1G Countdown to Kickoff — Big Ten Network, 11:30 a.m.
Big 12 Uncovered: West Virginia Mountaineers-Appalachian Echo — TNT/truTV/HBO Max, 11:30 a.m.
College Football Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, noon
SEC Now — SEC Network, noon
Notre Dame vs, Pittsburgh College Football In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, noon
Big 12 College Football Pregame — TNT/truTV/HBO Max, noon
College Football Gameday Reset — CBS Sports HQ, 2 p.m.
College Football Today — CBS, 2:30 p.m.
College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 3 p.m.
ACC Huddle Scoreboard — ACC Network, 3 p.m.
B1G Live: Football Game Break — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.
College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 3 p.m.
College Football Scoreboard — ESPN2, 3 p.m.
Oklahoma vs. Alabama College Football In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.
SEC Now — SEC Network, 3:45 p.m.
CW Football Saturday Countdown — The CW, 4 p.m.
Texas vs. Georgia College Football In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.
College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 6:30 p.m.
ACC Huddle Scoreboard — ACC Network, 6:30 p.m.
B1G Live: Football Postgame — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.
College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 6:30 p.m.
College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 7 p.m.
College Football Postgame Show — CBS, 7 p.m.
College Football Primetime Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.
Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.
College Football Scoreboard — ESPN2, 7 p.m.
Big Ten Countdown — NBC, 7 p.m.
SEC Now — SEC Network, 7:15 p.m.
College Football Studio — ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.
BYU Sports Nation Game Day: TCU vs. BYU — BYUtv, 8 p.m.
College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 10 p.m.
College Football Scoreboard — ESPN2, 10 p.m.
ACC Huddle: Final Score — ACC Network, 10:30 p.m.
The Final Drive — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.
College Football Postgame Live — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.
SEC Football Final — SEC Network, 11 p.m.
College Football Final — ESPN2, 1:30 a.m. (Sunday)
Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 2 a.m. (Sunday)
