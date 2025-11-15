Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) runs the ball against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

All Times Eastern

noon

Notre Dame at Pittsburgh — ABC

Wisconsin at Indiana — Big Ten Network/Fox One

Air Force at UConn — CBS Sports Network

South Carolina at Texas A&M — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited

South Florida at Navy — ESPN2/ESPN Unlimited

Kansas State at Oklahoma State — ESPNU/ESPN Unlimited

Arizona at Cincinnati — FS1

Yale at Princeton — NBC Sports Philadelphia/SNY/ESPN+

East Tennessee State at Western Carolina — Nexstar/ESPN+

Monmouth at North Carolina A&T — WMYV/FloSports

Drake at Dayton — YouTube

Brown at Columbia — ESPN+

Central Connecticut at Duquesne — ESPN+

Davidson at Marist — ESPN+

Eastern Michigan at Ball State — ESPN+

Holy Cross at Bucknell — ESPN+

Indiana State at Youngstown State — ESPN+

Merrimack at Sacred Heart — ESPN+

Morgan State at Norfolk State — ESPN+

North Dakota at Murray State — ESPN+

Penn at Harvard — ESPN+

Texas-San Antonio at Charlotte — ESPN+

New Hampshire at Bryant — FloSports

Towson at Albany — FloSports

12:15 p.m.

Northwestern vs. Michigan (at Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL) — Fox/Fox One

12:45 p.m.

Arkansas at LSU — SEC Network

1 p.m.

William & Mary at Hampton — Monumental Sports Network/FloSports

Cornell at Dartmouth — NESN/ESPN+

Bethune-Cookman at Jackson State — thegrio

West Virginia at Arizona State — TNT/truTV/HBO Max

URI at Maine — WVII/FloSports

Fordham at Georgetown — ESPN+

Howard at Delaware State — ESPN+

Lehigh at Colgate — ESPN+

South Dakota at Southern Illinois — ESPN+

Stetson at Valparaiso — ESPN+

Virginia Military Institute at Furman — ESPN+

Stony Brook at Villanova — FloSports

1:30 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Kentucky — SEC Network Plus

2 p.m.

Lafayette at Richmond — MASN/ESPN+

Elon at Campbell — WITN/FloSports

Presbyterian at St. Thomas — WFTC/Summit League Network

Charleston Southern at Tennessee-Martin — ESPN+

Marshall at Georgia State — ESPN+

North Texas at UAB — ESPN+

Samford at Austin Peay — ESPN+

Southeast Missouri at Western Illinois — ESPN+

Utah Tech at West Georgia — ESPN+

Wofford at The Citadel — ESPN+

2:30 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Tennessee State — ESPN+

3 p.m.

Colorado State at New Mexico — Altitude/Mountain West Network

Illinois State at South Dakota State — Midco Sports/ESPN+

Abilene Christian at Eastern Kentucky — ESPN+

Eastern Illinois at Lindenwood — ESPN+

Southeastern Louisiana at Incarnate Word — ESPN+

Tennessee-Chattanooga at Mercer — ESPN+

Texas-El Paso at Missouri State — ESPN+

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Prairie View A&M — SWAC TV

Florida A&M at Alabama A&M — SWAC TV

Grambling State at Alcorn State — SWAC TV

Texas Southern at Southern — SWAC TV

3:30 p.m.

Oklahoma at Alabama — ABC

Georgia Tech at Boston College — ACC Network

Iowa at USC — Big Ten Network/Fox One

Penn State at Michigan State — CBS

San José State at Nevada — CBS Sports Network

North Carolina State at Miami (FL) — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited

Virginia at Duke — ESPN2/ESPN Unlimited

Central Florida at Texas Tech — Fox

Maryland at Illinois — FS1

Northern Iowa at North Dakota State — WDAY/WDAZ/ESPN+

Appalachian State at James Madison — ESPN+

Middle Tennessee at Western Kentucky — ESPN+

South Alabama at Louisiana Monroe — ESPN+

Texas State at Southern Mississippi — ESPN+

4 p.m.

Memphis at East Carolina — ESPNU/ESPN Unlimited

Northern Colorado at Eastern Washington — SWX Local Sports/ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Butler at San Diego — ESPN+

Cal Poly at Northern Arizona — ESPN+

Florida Atlantic at Tulane — ESPN+

4:15 p.m.

New Mexico State at Tennessee — SEC Network

5 p.m.

Port City Classic

HBCU, Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile, AL

Alabama State vs. Mississippi Valley State — SWAC.TV

Montana vs. Portland State (at Providence Park, Portland, OR) — Montana Television Network/Scripps Sports/ESPN+

Houston Christian at East Texas A&M — ESPN+

Lamar at Stephen F. Austin — ESPN+

Liberty at Florida International — ESPN+

6 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Georgia Southern — ESPN+

Weber State at Idaho State — ESPN+

7 p.m.

Utah State at UNLV — CBS Sports Network

Florida at Mississippi — ESPN/Unlimited

Utah at Baylor — ESPN2/ESPN Unlimited

Purdue at Washington — FS/Fox One

Delaware at Sam Houston — ESPN+

North Alabama at Tarleton — ESPN+

Texas-Rio Grande Valley at McNeese — ESPN+

7:30 p.m.

Texas at Georgia — ABC

Virginia Tech at Florida State — ACC Network

UCLA at Ohio State — NBC/Peacock

7:45 p.m.

Mississippi State at Missouri — SEC Network

8 p.m.

Kennesaw State at Jacksonville State — ESPNU/ESPN Unlimited

8:30 p.m.

Central Arkansas at Southern Utah — ESPN+

9 p.m.

Idaho at Sacramento State — KMAX

10 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Washington State — The CW

10:15 p.m.

TCU at BYU — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited

10:30 p.m.

Boise State at San Diego State — CBS Sports Network

Cal-Davis at Montana State — ESPN2

Wyoming at Fresno State — FS1/Fox One

Pregame and Studio Shows

College GameDay live from the University of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, PA — ESPN/ESPNU, 9 a.m.

Big Noon Kickoff live from Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL — Fox, 10 a.m.

ACC Huddle live from the University of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, PA — ACC Network, 10 a.m.

BTN Tailgate live from Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL– Big Ten Network, 10 a.m.

College Football Pregame Live — CBS Sports HQ, 10 a.m.

SEC Nation live from the University of Georgia, Athens, GA — SEC Network, 10 a.m.

SportsGrid College Football Today — SportsGrid, 10 a.m.

Big Noon Kickoff live from Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL — FS1, 11 a.m.

B1G Countdown to Kickoff — Big Ten Network, 11:30 a.m.

Big 12 Uncovered: West Virginia Mountaineers-Appalachian Echo — TNT/truTV/HBO Max, 11:30 a.m.

College Football Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, noon

SEC Now — SEC Network, noon

Notre Dame vs, Pittsburgh College Football In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, noon

Big 12 College Football Pregame — TNT/truTV/HBO Max, noon

College Football Gameday Reset — CBS Sports HQ, 2 p.m.

College Football Today — CBS, 2:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 3 p.m.

ACC Huddle Scoreboard — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

B1G Live: Football Game Break — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 3 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Oklahoma vs. Alabama College Football In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 3:45 p.m.

CW Football Saturday Countdown — The CW, 4 p.m.

Texas vs. Georgia College Football In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 6:30 p.m.

ACC Huddle Scoreboard — ACC Network, 6:30 p.m.

B1G Live: Football Postgame — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 6:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 7 p.m.

College Football Postgame Show — CBS, 7 p.m.

College Football Primetime Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Big Ten Countdown — NBC, 7 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7:15 p.m.

College Football Studio — ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

BYU Sports Nation Game Day: TCU vs. BYU — BYUtv, 8 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 10 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

ACC Huddle: Final Score — ACC Network, 10:30 p.m.

The Final Drive — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

College Football Postgame Live — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

SEC Football Final — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

College Football Final — ESPN2, 1:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 2 a.m. (Sunday)