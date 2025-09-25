Photo credit: FS1

Colin Cowherd appears to have picked up a new gig for this weekend, hinting that he might be working as a sideline reporter for the Fox Sports Big Noon Saturday game.

Big Noon Kickoff is headed to Champaign this weekend for a matchup between Illinois and USC. Cowherd splits his time between Chicago and Los Angeles, and he’s well-connected with USC, so if there’s going to be a good time to get him on Big Noon, this would be it. And Cowherd has alluded to a looming appearance several times during his Fox Sports Radio and FS1 show this week.

“I’m gonna be busy doing some journalism on Saturday…I’m going to be broadcasting Saturday on USC.” – Colin Cowherd 👀 pic.twitter.com/CyalYMBzL5 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 25, 2025



“I’m gonna be busy doing some journalism on Saturday,” Cowherd told co-host Jason McIntyre during their Wednesday show.

“I have a source who played on my men’s basketball team last night said they expect to see you Saturday on a certain show,” McIntyre added. “I hope I’m not breaking any news here, but he’s very excited to have you.”

McIntyre plays rec basketball with Matt Leinart. In addition to starring on his rec hoops team, Leinart, of course, stars on Big Noon Kickoff for Fox. Based on those context clues, it seems like Leinart is expecting Cowherd to join him on Big Noon this weekend. And Cowherd went on to drop some additional clues, which made it seem like he might be USC’s version of Jordon Hudson on Saturday.

“Do I think it’s weird that Jordon Hudson’s on the sideline? A little,” Cowherd admitted before noting he’s about to be doing the same thing this weekend. “I’ll be on the sideline of a college football game Saturday.”

During Thursday’s show, Cowherd said he will “be broadcasting Saturday on USC, the most underrated program in college football, USC.”

Put it all together, and it sounds like the Fox employee, Illinois resident, and USC fan will be busy appearing on Big Noon Kickoff and “doing some journalism” by contributing as a sideline reporter for the game this Saturday.