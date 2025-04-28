Photo Credit: FS1

The relationship between new North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick and his girlfriend Jordon Hudson has been covered extensively. But recently, it has become quite apparent just how involved Hudson appears to be in handling Belichick’s public perception as the new coach in Chapel Hill.

In February, Hudson was notably featured with Belichick in a Dunkin’ Super Bowl ad, which prompted Meadowlark Media’s Pablo Torre to call her Belichick’s “de facto agent” in a report.

In the months following, further reports have emerged that Hudson has actually asked UNC staffers to copy her on emails regarding the program’s communications strategy. Additionally, Hudson has reportedly referred to herself as the “chief operating officer” of “Belichick Productions” on email signatures.

Most recently, Hudson showed off the kind of influence she has on Belichick when the legendary head coach did an interview with CBS Sunday Morning about his new book.

Hudson, who was overlooking the interview, could be heard interrupting when she informed CBS anchor Tony Dokoupil that Belichick would not be answering a rather harmless question about how the two had met.

Clearly, Hudson appears to be pulling some strings as to what Belichick is and isn’t discussing publicly, at least when it comes to their relationship. And while some see this as a bit strange, FS1 host Colin Cowherd sees how Hudson is actually providing quite a bit of value to Belichick’s tenure at UNC.

“She’s his PR director,” said Cowherd on Monday’s edition of The Herd. “She’s Bill’s influencer, which he didn’t need in the NFL, but you actually do in college. I thought this was kind of a cringy thing. But she is multiple things for Bill. Assistant, girlfriend, social media producer, PR handler. She fills a lot of roles. People are kind of uncomfortable with it. Sometimes in life, you don’t have to wear a headset to call plays. She is calling plays for Bill. Which he didn’t need in the NFL, but he actually does in college football, where players now select you.

“She is out there as his PR and social influencer, saying, ‘Bill, that doesn’t play. Don’t talk about that. Do talk about this.’ Now, if she starts to break down offense on the whiteboard next week, I’ll change my opinion. But as I watch this interview, I thought, ‘I have watched interviews like this.’ CEOs have people like Jordon Hudson. Presidents, politicians, senators, governors, media execs. They all have people like Jordon Hudson. She’s taken the role seriously. Again, I thought it was weird. I didn’t know what to make of it. But when I watched that interview, I’m like, ‘I have seen that before from PR directors.'”

“She’s his assistant, girlfriend, social media producer and PR handler.”@ColinCowherd offers his perspective on Jordon Hudson shutting down questions during Bill Belichick’s latest interview. pic.twitter.com/7NB8aFE2et — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) April 28, 2025

There are very few who argue Cowherd’s sentiment that Belichick does indeed need help on the social media and PR-front to entice recruits to North Carolina. Even though Belichick took a year off from coaching to work as an NFL analyst for several media outlets, he has still never proven to be all that great at handling the media as a coach.

With that being said, it is fair to question whether Hudson is qualified to wear all of these hats for Belichick and the UNC program, or whether the only reason she finds herself in this kind of position is because of her emotional connection with the coach.

Regardless of how you feel about Hudson and Belichick’s relationship and the heavily discussed 49-year age gap between the two, it is certainly an unforeseen situation to have a collegiate coach involving a significant other this heavily in the inner workings of a program.

So whether Belichick’s tenure at UNC is a successful one or not, it will certainly be fascinating to see just how much Hudson features in things as we approach the 2025 college football season.