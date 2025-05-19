Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson

Colin Cowherd has a way with words.

The Fox Sports radio host has made a career off of clever analogies and turns of phrase relating to the sports world. So when Cowherd posted a video of himself discussing the ongoing Bill Belichick-Jordon Hudson story on Sunday, there was no reason to expect anything different.

In fact, as all great sports radio hosts do, Cowherd was able to boil down the entire saga into a simple memorable soundbite.

Recent reporting has suggested that Belichick’s family has grown concerned over the coach’s relationship with the 24-year-old Hudson. But Cowherd doesn’t think the family is actually concerned about “Bill.” They’re concerned about “the will.”

Sunday thoughts on Bill Belichick & Jordon Hudson pic.twitter.com/Pe8BDdBk6s — Colin Cowherd (@colincowherd) May 18, 2025

“Stop me if you’ve heard this one before. A wealthy old man starts dating a young ambitious woman, and suddenly the family is ‘concerned,'” Cowherd began. “Look, I don’t buy into this whole idea that Bill is some old feeble man who doesn’t know what he’s doing,” he continued. “And let’s be honest, families aren’t worried about Bill, they’re worried about the will. When dad’s worth over $100 million, suddenly everybody’s got questions like, ‘Who’s getting cut out?'”

“If Bill was 93 and found wandering barefoot in a truck stop, yeah, we could all worry,” Cowherd suggested. “But he’s not being held in a basement. She’s not spoon-feeding him oatmeal. They’re busy building their own brand, in Chapel Hill, no less. Air Jordon Hudson.”

Cowherd’s point about the Belichick family is fairly reasonable. There are no signs that the Tar Heels coach has lost his faculties. And he’s clearly satisfied with his relationship with Hudson. Otherwise, why would he put up with all this media scrutiny?

But it’s possible the Belichick family is concerned for reasons other than money. Perhaps they don’t want Bill becoming a tabloid sensation well into his seventies. Maybe they disapprove of him dating someone that could be his granddaughter.

Whatever the case may be, there are plenty of other reasons the family might express concern. But to Cowherd’s point, money is another logical reason. And when you can rhyme “Bill” with “the will,” it makes for some great content.