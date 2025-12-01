© Kirby Lee-Imagn Images, © Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK

Lane Kiffin has been the talk of the college football world for the past week. And while much of the conversation on ESPN channels has been about absolving the former Ole Miss coach if he decided to leave amid a College Football Playoff push, not everyone at the network has been so forgiving.

Kiffin made it official over the weekend, leaving the 11-1 Rebels for the rival LSU Tigers, even though Ole Miss is almost certainly going to be selected for the CFP and have a shot at a national title. The reaction from many in sports media was one of disdain, including ESPN and SEC Network college football analyst Cole Cubelic.

“You got this team to the playoff, and you walked. It’s unforgivable in my opinion,” he said on McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning. “I don’t care what jobs open. I don’t care if it’s the Dallas Cowboys. I don’t care if it’s the freaking Monstars. Like, you don’t leave your team before you’re going to the playoffs. You can’t do it, man.

“Finish the job.”

Cubelic also ripped Kiffin for using what leverage he had against Ole Miss but not LSU, saying that he should have forced LSU to wait for him until after the season was over if they wanted him so badly.