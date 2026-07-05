Credit: WSU Athletics

Jim Walden, who coached the Washington State and Iowa State football teams for a combined 17 seasons and later enjoyed an 11-year run as a WSU radio commentator, has died at the age of 88.

Both schools announced his passing on Friday. No cause of death was given. According to John Canzano, he had been in the hospital with “a serious respiratory issue.”

A quarterback at Wyoming, Walden briefly played in the CFL before transitioning into coaching in 1964. He coached high school football for several years before Bob Devaney, who had coached him at Wyoming, hired him as an assistant at Nebraska, where he coached for the Huskers’ national championship teams in 1970 and 1971. After a stint at Miami, he was hired as Washington State’s head coach in 1978. In 10 seasons, he went 44-52-4, which still ranks fourth all-time in wins. In 1981, he led Wazzou to the Holiday Bowl, which broke a 51-year postseason drought. Walden left in 1987 to take the head coaching job at Iowa State, where he remained until 1994 after going 28–57–3.

Walden then retired from coaching and returned to Pullman, becoming radio announcer Bob Robertson’s sidekick for 11 seasons, while also hosting his own Saturday-morning radio show. His verbose commentary and unique catchphrases earned him a special place among Cougar fans, though his strong opinions might have led to his removal in 2012. He also co-hosted Two Guys Named Jim, a Sunday evening radio show on WHO in Iowa, alongside Jim Zabel.

As news of Walden’s passing spread, tributes poured in across social media from peers, college football fans, and the schools he coached for.

WSU is saddened to hear the passing of Cougar Hall of Fame coach Jim Walden, our thoughts are with his family, friends, his former players and all Coug fans.https://t.co/Wv8N98SHrq pic.twitter.com/8TjX3GApLt — Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) July 3, 2026

Iowa State Mourns The Loss Of Former Head Coach Jim Waldenhttps://t.co/KQi9SWCLkw pic.twitter.com/2jQ5hhR6gr — Iowa State Football (@CycloneFB) July 3, 2026

The world is a little less interesting without Jim Walden in it. My column on the larger-than-life football coach and a fascinating friendship: https://t.co/XqAA1pd0i6 pic.twitter.com/FmiUzcNTez — John Canzano (@johncanzanobft) July 4, 2026

The man was a mentor to me and so many others. We will have many former players and coaches join the show who I’m sure will reflect on how integral Coach Walden was on their lives. He will never get the credit he deserves but that man saved Iowa State football. We will… https://t.co/DEyB2LoTz8 — The Cyfather (@KeithSchrage) July 4, 2026

Learning of the death of Jim Walden. He coached Iowa State football from 1987 to 1994. Also later served as GM of Barnstormers and co-host of WHO’s Two Guys Named Jim, among many roles. Jim was 88 and living in Idaho. Just an absolute character from a time when coaches like… pic.twitter.com/mZDLbR1kue — Keith Murphy (@KeithMurphy) July 3, 2026

Saddened to hear of the passing of Coach Jim Walden. Coach loved Ames and he loved Iowa State while pouring everything he had into the Cyclone program. He was a great man that enjoyed a good time as all who worked for him or played for him would attest. pic.twitter.com/y5uIlkPhDW — Paul Rhoads (@CoachPRhoads) July 3, 2026