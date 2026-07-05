Jim Walden Credit: WSU Athletics
By Sean Keeley on

Jim Walden, who coached the Washington State and Iowa State football teams for a combined 17 seasons and later enjoyed an 11-year run as a WSU radio commentator, has died at the age of 88.

Both schools announced his passing on Friday. No cause of death was given. According to John Canzano, he had been in the hospital with “a serious respiratory issue.”

A quarterback at Wyoming, Walden briefly played in the CFL before transitioning into coaching in 1964. He coached high school football for several years before Bob Devaney, who had coached him at Wyoming, hired him as an assistant at Nebraska, where he coached for the Huskers’ national championship teams in 1970 and 1971. After a stint at Miami, he was hired as Washington State’s head coach in 1978. In 10 seasons, he went 44-52-4, which still ranks fourth all-time in wins. In 1981, he led Wazzou to the Holiday Bowl, which broke a 51-year postseason drought. Walden left in 1987 to take the head coaching job at Iowa State, where he remained until 1994 after going 28–57–3.

Walden then retired from coaching and returned to Pullman, becoming radio announcer Bob Robertson’s sidekick for 11 seasons, while also hosting his own Saturday-morning radio show. His verbose commentary and unique catchphrases earned him a special place among Cougar fans, though his strong opinions might have led to his removal in 2012. He also co-hosted Two Guys Named Jim, a Sunday evening radio show on WHO in Iowa, alongside Jim Zabel.

As news of Walden’s passing spread, tributes poured in across social media from peers, college football fans, and the schools he coached for.

About Sean Keeley

Along with writing for Awful Announcing and The Comeback, Sean is the Managing Editor for Comeback Media. Previously, he created the Syracuse blog Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Magician and wrote 'How To Grow An Orange: The Right Way to Brainwash Your Child Into Rooting for Syracuse.' He has also written non-Syracuse-related things for SB Nation, Curbed, and other outlets. He currently lives in Seattle where he is complaining about bagels. Send tips/comments/complaints to sean@thecomeback.com.

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