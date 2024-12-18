Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

The closest Heisman Trophy vote since 2009 helped ESPN secure its largest audience for the ceremony since Joe Burrow won in 2019.

According to ESPN PR, Saturday’s Heisman Trophy Presentation averaged 2.5 million viewers on the network, a 9% increase over LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels’ win in 2023.

Colorado’s two-way superstar Travis Hunter inched out a narrow victory over Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty on Saturday. The margin of just 214 points was the closest since Alabama running back Mark Ingram edged out Stanford’s Toby Gerhart by just 28 points 15 years ago.

Hunter’s win peaked at 3.1 million viewers in the 8:45 p.m. ET quarter-hour when the award was announced and acceptance speech was given.

Several factors presumably contributed to the increased audience. First, the competitive nature of this year’s Heisman race likely increased the appeal. Both Hunter and Jeanty were unique Heisman candidates. Though Hunter plays both offense and defense, a defensive player had not won the award since Charles Woodson in 1997. Likewise, a running back hadn’t won since Derrick Henry in 2015.

Then, of course, there’s the Colorado factor. Hunter’s coach, Deion Sanders, has generated a lot buzz around the Buffaloes program since taking over last season. He was also outspoken about Hunter’s snub of the Jim Thorpe Award finalists list, an award given annually to the nation’s top defensive back.

There was also Jeanty’s gaudy numbers to thank. The Broncos running back rushed for 2,497 yards this season which ranks fourth all-time in a single season for FBS.

Saturday’s ceremony ranks as the fifth most-watched in the past ten years, per Sports Business Journal. The Heisman Trophy Presentation has rebounded nicely the past two years since experiencing a three year lull between 2020 and 2022 when the show failed to eclipse an audience of 2 million viewers.

