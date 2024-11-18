Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and South Carolina Head Coach Shane Beamer talk before the game at Williams Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina Saturday, November 27, 2021. Credit: Ken Ruinard / USA TODAY NETWORK
It’s fair to say Clemson and Ohio State fans share a mutual disdain for noon kickoffs.

That frustration was on full display last week when the Ohio State-Indiana matchup was scheduled as yet another Big Noon game on Fox. With the Buckeyes closing out their season with six consecutive noon kickoffs, many of them as part of the Big Noon package, the grumbling has only grown louder.

However, Ohio State and Michigan reportedly have TV clauses allowing them to avoid night games late in the season.

As for Clemson, it’d likely opt into a night game if given the chance.

But Week 14’s matchup against South Carolina was given a noon designation on Monday.

And the frustration with a noon kickoff on the Saturday after Thanksgiving was on full display — again.

With this latest scheduling decision, the Tigers are set to go at least eight years without hosting their biggest rival under the lights. As Chapel Fowler of The State pointed out, the last prime-time Clemson-South Carolina game in Death Valley was in 2018, and the next opportunity won’t come until 2026.

This comes after the Tigers declined the ACC and ESPN’s request to move the game to Black Friday despite a series of tempting incentives. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and the University’s athletic department were steadfast about keeping the traditional Saturday date, even at the cost of a less favorable time slot.

That less favorable time slot has driven fans up a wall.

Playing 8 p.m. on Black Friday looks pretty enticing right about now.

