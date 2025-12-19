Credit: © Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean

Clark Lea addressed Diego Pavia’s controversial social media posts following the Heisman Trophy ceremony, offering a lengthy defense of his quarterback while acknowledging that the whole thing crossed a line.

“I regretted the fact that he put that out there, and I appreciated his apology,” Lea said. “This is such an example of… I mean, this kid has had an unbelievable career. It’s an amazing story. And he got to the point where he was reaching a childhood dream, and he fell just short, and there’s so much goodness in that.”

Clark Lea responded to Diego Pavia’s actions after the Heisman Trophy ceremony 🎥 @vucommodores pic.twitter.com/vn24JBDTxD — Billy Derrick (@billyderrick10) December 18, 2025

Pavia finished second in the Heisman voting behind Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza on Saturday night. Shortly after the ceremony, he posted “F-ALL THE VOTERS, BUT…..FAMILY FOR LIFE” on his Instagram story alongside a photo with his offensive linemen. He was also later seen at a party next to a sign that read “F*ck Indiana” while raising his middle finger.

Diego Pavia partying with a “F**k Indiana” sign after losing the Heisman to Fernando Mendoza. It has become abundantly clear that this dude is the absolute worst. pic.twitter.com/fknFLgE4hs — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 14, 2025



The 23-year-old quarterback apologized on Sunday, calling his reaction(s) a mistake and expressing respect for both the voters and Mendoza. But the damage was done — at least among those who cast their vote for Pavia. Heisman voter Chase Goodbread called it a “punk move,” and ESPN’s Rece Davis said the behavior made him regret his vote for Pavia.

Lea tried to provide context for what happened without excusing the behavior.

“The idea that he’s been battling against doubters and feels like he’s constantly having to prove himself, that’s not new to him,” Lea said. “But what is always true to Diego is the people in his corner, those that he’s closest with, they have his heart — that’s our program.”

The Vanderbilt coach explained that Pavia was trying to show appreciation for his support system, but used language that sent the wrong message.

“In a moment where I think he was trying to communicate that, he used words that sent the wrong message, that don’t align with our program, that don’t align with who he is,” Lea said. “And we make mistakes. Certainly, I’m glad that I didn’t have social media access when I was 23 because I’m sure I would’ve had to apologize for a number of things in my emotional state, too.”

Lea’s not pretending this didn’t happen or that it wasn’t a problem. He’s pointing out that Pavia is a 23-year-old who just watched a childhood dream slip away and said something dumb in the moment. The difference is that Pavia’s dumb thing was broadcast to hundreds of thousands of followers.

“I think we need to give him a lot of grace,” Lea added. “I think we need to allow this to be a growth moment for him. And what he understands completely is there are ripple effects and consequences to those things.”

The thing is, this is who Pavia is. He’s been fighting doubters his entire career, from zero-star recruit to junior college to New Mexico State to Vanderbilt. That chip on his shoulder is what got him to New York. It’s also what led to him posting something he shouldn’t have.

“What we love about Diego is his passion, his belief, his competitive edge. We’ve celebrated that for two years here, and it went past the line coming out of that Heisman ceremony, and he apologized for it,” Lea said. “And so, we’re going to allow him to move on from it, and I’m going to move on from it. Again, I think it’s a great learning moment, and we totally support him and believe in him.”

The unsaid part of all this is that Vanderbilt probably doesn’t mind Pavia being this way most of the time. His competitive fire helped lead them to their first-ever 10-win season. He threw for 3,192 yards with 27 touchdowns and eight interceptions while rushing for 826 yards and nine more scores. He turned Vanderbilt into a legitimate program and became the school’s first Heisman finalist.

So yeah, Lea regrets the social media posts. But he’s not about to pretend that the traits that led to those posts aren’t the same ones that got Pavia to New York in the first place.

Vanderbilt plays Iowa in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Dec. 31. Pavia will get one more chance to end his college career on his terms.