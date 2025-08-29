Screen grab: AL.com

On Thursday night, Chris Low announced that he’s leaving ESPN after 18 years with the network.

It didn’t take long for his next destination to be revealed, with On3 announcing on Friday morning that it has hired the longtime SEC and college football reporter. Low’s first assignment for his new employer will come on Saturday with the Week 1 matchup between No. 4 Clemson and No. 9 LSU.

BREAKING: Former ESPN College Football Insider Chris Low has joined On3🚀https://t.co/KKbZQZMHJB pic.twitter.com/Mph1jjalUw — On3 (@On3sports) August 29, 2025

“I’m both grateful and eager to be joining On3’s talented team,” said Low. “Just as college football, and the landscape surrounding it, has evolved, so has On3. What a wonderful opportunity and a new journey that starts today. See you at Death Valley (the Clemson version) on Saturday!”

Added On3 CEO and founder Shannon Terry: “At its core, On3 is built on trust and community — and no college sports insider embodies that more than Chris Low. For more than three decades, Chris has been one of the most trusted and connected reporters in the college sports media landscape. We are honored that he has chosen to continue his distinguished career with On3.

“Chris joins Andy Staples, Pete Nakos, Brett McMurphy, and a growing roster of reporters and content creators, all working to deliver college sports fans the news, insights, and community they deserve.”

As Terry alluded to, the hiring Low comes amid an offseason of major moves for the college football website and network of team sites that was first founded in 2021. In addition to purchasing Rivals and forming a partnership with Yahoo, the outlet has made multiple notable additions in the college football media space, including the hiring of McMurphy and a partnership with Josh Pate.

The hiring of Low further bolsters that roster, as On3 increases its presence in college football’s highest profile conference. As for his role, a release states that he will “contribute in-depth reporting, features, and weekly analysis on the biggest stories in college football, while also making regular appearances on On3 podcasts and YouTube shows.”