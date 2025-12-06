Photo Credit: ABC

The No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs and No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide are facing off in the SEC Championship Game on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. And the SEC on ABC play-by-play announcer was all over a huge special teams play in the first quarter.

Alabama lined up to punt on fourth-and-nine from its own 21-yard line with the game scoreless in the first quarter.

“Don’t look away with punts and field goals,” ABC play-by-play announcer Chris Fowler said. “Special teams play has a rich history in the SEC Championship Game.”

As Fowler was finishing up that point, Georgia blocked and recovered the Alabama punt at the 21-yard line.

“RIGHT ON CUE!” Fowler proudly exclaimed. “GEORGIA WITH THE BLOCK!”

“Like you said, Chris, right on cue!” color commentator Kirk Herbstreit said. “Good call!”

Four plays later, the Bulldogs cashed in on the excellent field position and scored a touchdown.

Fowler’s prescient call set up what turned out to be the game’s biggest play through three quarters, with Georgia taking a 21-0 lead into the fourth.