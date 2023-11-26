Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit react to the wild finish between Alabama and Auburn. Photo Credit: ESPN

Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit are one of college football’s most recognizable broadcast teams. They’re also both big college football fans, something that was readily apparent on Saturday night.

Fowler and Herbstreit were in Gainesville on Saturday, calling the rivalry game between Florida State and Florida at The Swamp. But they also had an eye on the television, keeping tabs on the Iron Bowl between Alabama and Auburn. Facing a make-or-break fourth-and-goal from the 31, the Tide pulled a rabbit out of their hats when Jalen Milroe and Isaiah Bond connected, giving Alabama what ended up being the game-winning touchdown.

So, how did Herbstreit and Fowler react? Pretty much like you’d expect any random friends to act. Herbstreit turned around with a huge smile on his face and began to throw some playful shoves and even a few slugs at Fowler. Fowler responded in kind, only he did so with a completely stunned look on his face.

ESPN’s Amanda Brooks tweeted out the video captured by cameras in the Ben Hill Griffin Stadium television booth.

We have cameras in nearly every nook & cranny of the stadium, including our own booth ? We caught @KirkHerbstreit & @cbfowler's reactions to the end of that wild #IronBowl and they didn't disappoint ? Chris, Kirk & @sportsiren have the call of #FSUvsUF now on ESPN pic.twitter.com/t4krGjKIhk — Amanda Brooks (@BrooksAD) November 26, 2023

“I have no idea what just…I mean what just happened?” Herbstreit said after his laughter upon seeing the video subsided.

He’s certainly not the only one who felt that way.

For as many college football games as Fowler and Herbstreit have seen, it’s good to know that a wild finish like this one can still completely shock both of them.

[Amanda Brooks on Twitter/X, Photo Credit: ESPN]