Photo Credit: ESPN

Chris Fowler had a night to forget Thursday while calling Miami’s 31-27 win over Ole Miss in the Fiesta Bowl.

ESPN’s No. 1 college football play-by-play announcer, the voice entrusted with the sport’s biggest stages and most defining moments for more than a decade, rarely has nights like this. He’s earned that status, standing atop a depth chart that includes Sean McDonough, Joe Tessitore, Dave Pasch, and Bob Wischusen.

But something was clearly amiss in Glendale.

.

By the fourth quarter, the broadcast issues were impossible to miss. With the game still very much up for grabs, Chris Fowler started trending online as viewers and media members pointed out a pattern of weirdness, which is not something you would associate with his calls.

For a voice that’s typically steady on college football’s biggest stages, Thursday night felt different — and not in a good way.

Chris Fowler is an excellent play-by-play announcer, but twice he hasn’t been able to figure out if a pass is complete or incomplete. He also said Ole Miss, which was down 17-16, would have had an eight-point lead with a TD. — Michael Lev (@MichaelJLev) January 9, 2026

Sean McDonough should be the number one CFB play by play guy on ESPN. Chris Fowler is making way too many mistakes. — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagi) January 9, 2026

Is Chris Fowler in the building? How does he never know if it’s a catch or not, if there’s a penalty or not? — Ira Schoffel (@IraSchoffel) January 9, 2026

Chris Fowler has lost a real step as an announcer. It’s been clear for a few years now. But… a lot of bizarre and incorrect calls. — Daniel Vaughan (@dvaughanCI) January 9, 2026

Is chris Fowler bombed or what? Is anyone else hearing this guy 😂😂😂😂. What game is he watching? — Stephen Garcia (@StephenGarcia) January 9, 2026

is chris fowler drunk? thought an incomplete pass was a catch and said ole miss could go up 8 if the scored a TD down 1 — John Chou (@john_chou) January 9, 2026

I love Chris Fowler. With that said, he doesn’t have a clue what’s going on in this game tonight. — doogs (@d00gs) January 9, 2026

As mentioned above, the most glaring mistakes came late, when the margin for error was smallest. Fowler misidentified an incomplete sideline pass as a catch, misstated the score during an Ole Miss field-goal drive, and then botched the math entirely by suggesting the Rebels could go up eight points with a touchdown while trailing by one.

To his credit, Fowler still delivered in spots. He rose to the moment on several big plays, and when Miami finally put the game away, his call landed the way it was supposed to. That’s been the foundation of his career, and Thursday was not a total collapse.

MIAMI TAKES DOWN OLE MISS IN THE CFP SEMIFINALS! Here was the go-ahead TD with Hurricanes QB Carson Beck taking it in himself, with Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit on the ESPN call. 🏈🔥🎙️ #CFP pic.twitter.com/cOnRXQtjPT — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 9, 2026

Ole Miss gets a touchdown and two-point conversion to take a 27-24 lead, and this CFP semifinal is WILD! Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit have the call for ESPN. 🏈🔥🎙️ #CFP pic.twitter.com/iXV0lfaYeS — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 9, 2026

Malachi Toney gets loose and Miami takes the lead over Ole Miss in the 4th quarter! #CFP pic.twitter.com/CVdvOORjYQ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 9, 2026

Still, viewers didn’t imagine what they were hearing.

Fowler remains one of the best play-by-play voices in the sport, and his résumé more than supports that status. One rough night doesn’t erase years of excellence calling college football’s biggest games. But this wasn’t just a bad bounce or a single slip. It was jarring enough to invite questions about whether he should continue to be ESPN’s top choice, especially with Sean McDonough delivering near-flawless performances in his own CFP assignments this season.